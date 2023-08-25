Logo

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Maine Molecular Quality Controls

Aug 25, 2023 | staff reporter

Thermo Fisher Scientific Applied Biosystems CytoScan HD Accel Array

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Applied Biosystems CytoScan HD Accel array, a new chromosomal microarray that the company said will improve cytogenetic research lab productivity, efficiency, and profitability with a two-day turnaround time. Thermo Fisher said the new array, which can analyze the whole human genome and provides improved coverage in more than 5,000 critical genome regions, minimizes sample handling and preparation time. The array requires as little as 100 ng of DNA for input samples and is also compatible with a broad range of sample types, including buccal swabs, saliva, amniotic fluid, chorionic villus, products of conception, and blood.

Roche Lightmix Digital Oncology Assays

Roche has launched five research-use-only digital PCR assays for use with the firm's Digital LightCycler System. The Lightmix Digital Assays detect the BRAF V600E, EGFR T790M, EGFR Ex19del, KRAS G12D, and PIK3CA E545K mutations. The assays are being brought to market by TIB MolBiol, a subsidiary Roche acquired in 2021.

Maine Molecular Quality Controls Xpert BCA-ABL IS p210 Linearity Panel C207

Maine Molecular Quality Controls has released the Xpert BCA-ABL IS p210 Linearity Panel C207. The panel is intended for use as an assayed external quality control to monitor the performance of the in vitro quantitative detection of BCR-ABL1 translocation mRNA e14a2/b3a2 transcripts and the ABL1 endogenous control mRNA transcript when analyzed using the Xpert BCR-ABL Ultra assay on Cepheid GeneXpert platforms, the company said.

