New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Thermo Fisher, Element Biosciences, Dante Genomics, More

Thermo Fisher Scientific TrueMark Infectious Disease Research Panels

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched TrueMark infectious disease research panels. Based on real-time PCR technology, the product has predefined and customizable panel options that enable researchers to choose from more than 90 bacterial and viral strain assays while generating results within four hours. According to the company, the assays, which use pre-spotted and dried-down TaqMan plates, can be used for nasopharyngeal swabs or aspirate; vaginal, genital, and lesion swabs; or urine samples. The panels are optimized for use on QuantStudio qPCR systems, which can provide easy-to-read results with the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Design and Analysis Software.

Element Biosciences Avidity Cloudbreak Chemistry and 2x300 bp Kit

Element Biosciences has announced a new chemistry for its Aviti sequencer, called Avidity Cloudbreak, available in early 2023. The chemistry reduces run times to less than 40 hours for a 300-cycle kit and less than 24 hours for a 150-cycle kit, including amplification time and demultiplexing. Cloudbreak enables run configurations to reach 1 billion reads or more in less than 20 hours for an indexed 2x75 bp run, or less than 30 hours for an indexed 2x150 bp run. Cloudbreak will also be featured in a 2x300 bp sequencing kit with yields of 1.6 billion reads, available later next year.

Dante Genomics/1health.io Whole-Genome Sequencing Test

Dante Genomics has partnered with 1health.io to launch Dante's whole-genome sequencing test in the US with online prescription services. Customers who have their genomes sequenced through Dante will have access to more than 90 clinical and wellness reports, as well as genetic counseling, the company said. The partnership with 1health.io provides Dante's US customers with a necessary prescription for the service, according to a Dante spokesperson. Previously, the company's US customers only received nutrition and fitness information from the sequencing data, the spokesperson added.

Eurofins BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Droplet Digital PCR Assay for SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Testing

Eurofins has launched a droplet digital PCR assay for the combined quantitative analysis of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 in wastewater. The ddPCR wastewater monitoring platform and project design services are available immediately from Eurofins Environment Testing Northern California: Wastewater and Eurofins Pandemic Prevention Services.

SeraCare: AccuSeries AccuSet HEV Performance Panel

LGC Clinical Diagnostics' SeraCare has launched the AccuSeries AccuSet HEV Performance Panel for evaluating the specificity, sensitivity, and reproducibility of hepatitis E virus assays during development, validation, and verification. The panel can be used on any currently available HEV assay platform as well as to develop new HEV assay platforms. It uses HEV RNA, HEV IgG, and HEV IgM markers to compare testing data and benchmark assay performance.

Nvidia AI Enterprise 3.0

Nvidia has introduced version 3.0 of its AI Enterprise software suite. While the technology serves many industries, the company said that Enterprise AI 3.0 for the first time offers support for the Nvidia Clara Parabricks GPU-accelerated software for secondary analysis of genomic sequencing data, as well as for Monai, AI-based medical imaging software that Nvidia developed with King's College London.

Biognosys Spectronaut 17

Biognosys has launched Spectronaut 17, the latest version of its proteomics software package. The package includes the company's directDIA+ data analysis tool, which the firm said eliminates the need for project-specific spectral libraries and increases the number of protein identifications per experiment without compromising quantitative accuracy.

