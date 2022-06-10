New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Thermo Fisher, Bruker, Waters, Shimadzu, Newomics, Agilent, More

ASMS Product Launches: Thermo Fisher, Bruker, Waters, Shimadzu, Newomics

A number of vendors introduced new products this week at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry annual meeting in Minneapolis.

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced its Direct Mass Technology analysis mode for its Q Exactive UHMR mass spectrometer, which enables charge detection mass spec on the instrument, a technique that allows researchers to resolve large molecules including proteins and protein complexes in complex mixtures.

Thermo Fisher also introduced its µPAC Neo HPLC column, which the company said provides ultra-high resolution across a range of LC flow rates for applications including biopharma research and proteomics.

Bruker launched its timsTOF HT mass spectrometer, which the company said offers increased dynamic range compared to previous timsTOF instruments and includes a new fourth-generation trapped ion mobility separation XR cell and a 14-bit digitizer.

Bruker also released its SCiLS Lab 2023a software for mass spec imaging analysis. The software includes the 4D Feature-Finder tool to enable collisional cross section-based imaging and multiomic analyses.

Waters introduced an electrospray ionization source for its Select Series Multi-Reflecting Time of Flight (MRT TOF) mass spectrometer, making the instrument compatible with upfront LC separation.

Shimadzu introduced its iMScope QT instrument, which combines an optical microscope with a Q-TOF mass spectrometer that can be operated either in combination with LC or MALDI, allowing researchers to combine morphology studies done via microscopy with mass spec measurements of small molecules and peptides.

Newomics launched its DuoESI system, which combines the company's new DuoESI source with its M3 emitter and MEA chip with on-chip LC columns. The system operates across LC flow rates ranging from low nanoliters per minute to high flow and interfaces with mass spectrometers from Agilent, Bruker, and Thermo Fisher.

Agilent MassHunter BioConfirm 12.0 Software

Agilent has launched its MassHunter BioConfirm 12.0 software to support data generated by Agilent high-resolution LC/MS for oligonucleotide purity analysis and sequence confirmation. The new software adds oligonucleotide analysis support to existing capabilities for protein analysis, enabling the assessment of oligonucleotide purity and sequence confirmation — important analytical steps in the use of oligonucleotides for biotherapeutics and vaccine research and development, Agilent noted.

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Thermo Scientific Proteomic Discoverer 3.0 and AccelerOme Automated Sample Prep Platform

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched version 3.0 of the Thermo Scientific Proteomic Discoverer software. It can be used in combination with the Chimerys intelligent search algorithm by MSAid to more fully interpret data generated by Thermo Scientific Orbitrap mass spectrometers. This approach increases the number of unique peptide identifications, improves protein coverage and quantitation, and enables more discoveries. The intelligent search algorithm also enables higher throughput analysis and wide-isolation window data-dependent acquisition.

Thermo Fisher Scientific also launched the AccelerOme Automated Sample Preparation platform for LC-MS workflows. It eliminates the need for manual sample prep analysis and has pre-built validated methods and kit format reagents available. It also features built-in UV measurement of final peptide concentration prior to LC-MS analysis. The platform supports the use of peptide standards, and it has reagent kits for both label-free and TMT multiplexing applications available. It is optimized to work with Thermo Scientific Orbitrap mass spectrometers.

