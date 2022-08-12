Logo

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, Qiagen, More

Aug 12, 2022 | staff reporter

Thermo Fisher Scientific Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit, a research-use-only assay that can be used to examine positive samples of HIV to identify genetic variants that resist common antiretroviral therapeutics. The assay is designed for use on Applied Biosystems Sanger sequencing CE instrumentation with HIV RNA extracted from EDTA plasma or dried blood spots, and measures genomic mutations in the protease, reverse transcriptase, and integrase regions of the pol gene, Thermo Fisher said.

Bio-Rad Laboratories StarBright Violet and UltraViolet Dyes

Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched three new dyes for flow cytometry: StarBright Violet 760, StarBright UltraViolet 575, and StarBright UltraViolet 605 dyes. The dyes are excited by violet and ultraviolet lasers and are compatible with the Bio-Rad ZE5 Cell Analyzer and S3e Cell Sorter, as well as most flow cytometers, Bio-Rad said.

Qiagen QIAseq Targeted DNA Pro Panels and UPXome RNA Library Kit

Qiagen has launched a targeted DNA sequencing library prep product called QiaSeq Targeted DNA Pro Panels. The panels reduce library preparation time for sequencing samples to six hours.

The firm has also launched a low-input kit for RNA sequencing called UPXome RNA Library Kit for 3' RNA sequencing as well as complete transcriptome RNA sequencing.

For more new products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.

Filed under

Business News
product launch
Qiagen
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Bio-Rad
Breaking News
The Scan

Genome Sequences Reveal Range Mutations in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Researchers in Nature Genetics detect somatic mutation variation across iPSCs generated from blood or skin fibroblast cell sources, along with selection for BCOR gene mutations.

Researchers Reprogram Plant Roots With Synthetic Genetic Circuit Strategy

Root gene expression was altered with the help of genetic circuits built around a series of synthetic transcriptional regulators in the Nicotiana benthamiana plant in a Science paper.

Infectious Disease Tracking Study Compares Genome Sequencing Approaches

Researchers in BMC Genomics see advantages for capture-based Illumina sequencing and amplicon-based sequencing on the Nanopore instrument, depending on the situation or samples available.

LINE-1 Linked to Premature Aging Conditions

Researchers report in Science Translational Medicine that the accumulation of LINE-1 RNA contributes to premature aging conditions and that symptoms can be improved by targeting them.