New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Thermo Fisher, Adaptive Biotech, Qiagen, Dolomite Bio, More

Thermo Fisher Scientific Absolute Q Liquid Biopsy Assays, Digital PCR Custom Assay Design Tool

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched more than 50 Absolute Q Liquid Biopsy Assays to run on the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q dPCR System. The system is designed to provide accurate and consistent digital PCR results within 90 minutes with minimal hands-on time. The research-use-only assays are pre-designed to identify genetic mutations, including cancer hotspot mutations, to help enable simplification of liquid biopsy workflows.

The liquid biopsy portfolio includes 20 previously developed assays and covers common genes such as EGFR, KRAS, NRAS, PIK3CA and PK53. The wet lab-verified assays provide sensitive, specific nucleic acid quantification, enabling SNP detection down to 0.1 percent variant allele frequency.

In addition, Thermo Fisher has launched a Digital PCR Custom Assay Design tool to enable academic and clinical research labs to quickly generate custom dPCR assays. The design tool and assays are suitable for both translational and clinical research settings.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ClonoSeq MRD Assay for DLBCL Patients

Adaptive Biotechnologies has launched its ClonoSeq Assay to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). According to Adaptive, ClonoSeq can assess a patient's MRD status in DLBCL by measuring circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The assay is available in DLBCL as a CLIA-validated laboratory-developed test (LDT), and beginning this week, the company will accept DLBCL blood samples in Streck tubes to enable broader access to ctDNA-based MRD testing for clinicians and patients. Adaptive said ClonoSeq MRD testing is covered by Medicare in DLBCL, with coverage extending to all DLBCL patients regardless of line of therapy, treatment regimen, or testing time point.

Qiagen NeuMoDx MPXV Test Strip

Qiagen has launched the NeuMoDx MPXV Test Strip, a research-use-only multiplex assay that identifies both clades of monkeypox. The test comprises DNA extraction from lesion fluid swabs to isolate target nucleic acids followed by real-time PCR. It is designed as a dual-target assay to reduce false negatives, and provides results in about 70 minutes running on Qiagen's NeuMoDx and NeuMoDx 288 Molecular Systems. Test strips and core reagents and consumables are ready to use, can remain on board a NeuMoDx system for a minimum of seven days, and can be loaded while the system is operating, Qiagen noted.

Dolomite Bio RNAdia 2.0 Reagent Kit, Droplet Analyzer Software

Dolomite Bio has launched the RNAdia 2.0 reagent kit for single-cell research. The kit is designed to be used with the company's Nadia automated microfluidic droplet-based single-cell platform. In addition, Dolomite Bio has released the Droplet Analyzer Software, a free online tool for the detection and analysis of droplets generated by its technology.

Gyros Protein Technologies

Gyros Protein Technologies has launched its Gyrolab Human Cytokine Kit Reagents for the quantification of five human inflammatory cytokines: human TNF-a, IFN-gamma, IL-6, IL-10, and IL-4. The company said the reagents are the first in a range of new biomarker kits it plans to launch and are optimized for use on all Gyrolab systems.

IonOpticks Aurora Frontier

IonOpticks has launched its Aurora Frontier nanoflow UHPLC columns. The columns are intended for long gradient proteomics experiments and, according to the company, can identify more than 10,000 proteins per mass spectrometry experiment, allowing for deep profiling of samples.

