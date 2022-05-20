New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Tethis, Invitae, PerkinElmer, More

Tethis See.d Blood Sample Prep Platform

Tethis, a Milan, Italy-based liquid biopsy technology firm, has launched See.d, a universal blood sample prep platform for liquid biopsy. The research-use-only platform performs completely automated and standardized preparation of a blood sample at the point of collection. The platform processes fresh blood collected in EDTA tubes, and automates separation of plasma from cellular fraction, red blood cell lysis and removal, white blood cell dispensation and fixation on SBS slides, and plasma recovery in tubes. At the end of the process, the SBS slides with a fixed monolayer of all white blood cells is made available, and the relative plasma aliquot is provided in a separate tube, Tethis said. The SBS slides are compatible with all analytical pathology techniques, including cytology, immunocytochemistry, immunofluorescence, and fluorescence in situ hybridization for morphological and biomarker-based analysis, the company added. In addition, the plasma is stable for several days and ready for cell-free DNA extraction without any further centrifugation steps, the company said.

Tethis is currently validating the platform for CE-IVD marking, developing liquid biopsy tests, and seeking partnerships with diagnostic and drug-development companies, it said.

Invitae Pharmacogenomics Panel Mental Health Expansion

Invitae has expanded its Pharmacogenomics Panel to include genes associated with differential response to mental health drugs. While the PGx panel analyzes drug response-associated variants in 38 genes, the mental health-specific panel aligns with some payor coverage that limits the number of genes covered in this setting, according to the firm. The test's treatment guidance is based on the latest PGx guidelines and published evidence, Invitae added. In addition to helping personalize mental health treatment, the company's testing service also guides therapeutic strategies for patients in the areas of high-risk primary care, cardiology, endocrinology, pain management, and oncology. As part of the expanded testing service, physicians will also have access to Invitae's YouScript clinical decision support tool.

PerkinElmer UltraRapid Whole-Genome Sequencing

PerkinElmer has launched its ultrarapid whole-genome sequencing service, which provides physicians with results in five days to help them manage and improve outcomes for patients in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units. The service, being offered through PerkinElmer Genomics, uses a dried blood sample for phenotype-driven analysis with a mean coverage of 40X of a patient’s genome, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said. It includes a StepOne Comprehensive Biochemical Profile, which screens for more than 70 inherited conditions and disorders including the recommended universal newborn screening panel. The service also provides analysis of the mitochondrial genome; CNV detection to identify deletions, duplications, and other gene- and chromosomal-level events; and a spinal muscular atrophy and repeat disorders screen.

