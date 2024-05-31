New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Tempus, Personalis, Dovetail Genomics, 10x Genomics, More

Tempus/Personalis xM (NeXT Personal Dx) Test

Tempus and Personalis said this week that Tempus has officially launched the xM (NeXT Personal Dx) Test, developed by Personalis. The new ultra-sensitive, tumor-informed minimal residual disease (MRD) and monitoring test is based on whole-genome sequencing and can detect small traces of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood of patients with early non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and breast cancer following curative intent treatment. The test can also be used for immunotherapy monitoring in late-stage cancer across all solid tumors. The assay identifies up to 1,800 somatic variants unique to a patient's tumor, supporting physicians in making informed, individualized patient-management decisions.

Tempus and Personalis are co-commercializing the assay under an agreement announced last fall. The assay also supplements Tempus' own xM MRD assay, which it launched earlier this year to detect circulating tumor DNA in the blood of patients with early-stage colorectal cancer after surgery.

Dovetail Genomics AssemblyLink Assay

Dovetail Genomics has launched its AssemblyLink Assay to streamline genome assembly. Built upon the company's core LinkPrep technology, the new assay rapidly generates Hi-C-like libraries. Distinct from traditional Hi-C methods, which typically require two to three days to progress from sample to sequencing library, the AssemblyLink Assay cuts this workflow down to a single day, Dovetail said. Additionally, it delivers highly uniform sequence coverage facilitating critical variant phasing that enables the production of true haplotype-resolved assemblies. The company noted that it expects the kit to be particularly useful for genome scaffolding in high-throughput biodiversity labs running a wide variety of species.

10x Genomics Xenium Prime 5K Pan-Tissue and Pathways Panel

10x Genomics has launched its Xenium Prime 5K Pan-Tissue and Pathways panel. The new assay features an enhanced chemistry to increase target multiplexing by an order of magnitude with integrated multimodal cell segmentation and with improved specificity and spatial fidelity. The kit for human and mouse samples is customizable with up to 100 additional genes. It offers the ability to analyze up to 472 mm2 of tissue in six days or less.

Parse Biosciences Trailmaker Data Analysis Platform

Parse Biosciences has launched Trailmaker, a cloud computing platform for single-cell analysis. The software takes unprocessed sequencing FASTQ files generated by the firm's Evercode Whole-Transcriptome single-cell sequencing kits and provides data visualizations and publication-ready figures. It is available to Parse customers and all academic researchers free of charge. Trailmaker is the result of Parse's acquisition of Biomage.

Biognosys: P2 Plasma Enrichment, Spectronaut 19, TrueTarget, DigitalProteome, Proteoverse

Biognosys this week introduced its P2 Plasma Enrichment offering, which the company said allows for measurement of up to 7,000 proteins in plasma. According to the company, the method provides excellent quantitation and high throughput for large-cohort biomarker or drug discovery studies as well as clinical, epidemiological, and population proteomics research. It is available as a service through Biognosys or as an in-house method end users can license and run.

The company also launched its Spectronaut 19 software package for data-independent acquisition mass spec analysis; its TrueTarget tool for high-throughput limited proteolysis mass spec experiments; its DigitalProteome database for use in in vivo biomarker discovery and drug development studies; and its Proteoverse data visualization platform.

Shimadzu: LCMS RX Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry Series

Shimadzu this week introduced its new series of LCMS RX Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry instruments. The series consists of the LCMS-8045RX system, intended for routine analysis; the LCMS-8050RX system, for higher sensitivity analyses; and the LCMS-8060RX, the company's flagship triple quad.

The systems feature the company's CoreSpray technology, which improves heat distribution of the ionization source, improving sample ionization, as well as its IonFocus electrode, which removes matrix contaminants, lowering noise levels and improving data quality. The systems' Performance Concierge feature proactively evaluates system performance with a standard solution, troubleshoots problems, and notifies operators of maintenance needs, effectively minimizing instrument downtime.

Micronbrane Medical PaRTI-Seq mNGS Micro Kits

Micronbrane Medical has introduced two Pathogen Real-Time Identification by Sequencing (PaRTI-Seq) metagenomic next-generation sequencing micro kits (PaRTI-Seq mNGS Micro Kits). The Micro-L kit contains Devin host depletion filters and Unison Ultralow NGS Library Prep reagents for eight reactions. The Micro-R kit includes Devin Microbial Extraction and Unison Ultralow Library Prep for eight reactions plus eight free PaRTI-Cular Bioinformatics analyses. The new kits are for research use, the company said.

