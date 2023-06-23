New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Tempus, GenScript, RealSeq Biosciences, 23andMe

Tempus xR Sequencing Assay

Tempus launched a new standalone RNA next-generation sequencing assay this week, dubbed Tempus xR, which covers clinically relevant fusions in more than 100 targeted genes, as well as altered splicing for MET Exon 14 and EGFRvIII. The test falls under the firm's existing standard of whole-genome and exome sequencing, but Tempus described xR as a new option for physicians that are specifically interested in RNA fusions or altered splicing, as well as providers, researchers, and biopharma companies seeking RNA sequencing analysis of existing samples. According to the company, the launch will divide its current operations, with its xT assay now providing DNA sequencing and xR offering RNA sequencing for clinical and research use.

GenScript AmMag Quatro Automated Plasmid Purification System

GenScript has launched the AmMag Quatro automated plasmid purification system, which is designed to streamline maxi-scale, transfection-grade plasmid purification. The system features a controller capable of simultaneously operating up to four independent purification modules, along with pre-filled consumables and verified protocols. Each module can process up to six samples in one run, increasing throughput and efficiency, GenScript said. The system also leverages magnetic bead technology and related reagents to automate the entire maxi-scale purification process, reducing the risk of errors and improving reproducibility, the company said.

RealSeq Biosciences Selective Suppression Probe

RealSeq Biosciences has launched its Selective Suppression Probe (SSP), a targeted probe to deplete undesired or overabundant species from RNA samples. SSP provides increased reads and up to ten times the sequencing depth for small RNAs or micro RNAs of interest. It can be used with both single- and paired-end sequencing and on a variety of sequencing platforms. The product includes a standard probe set for human plasma samples as well as customizable probes for individual research needs.

23andMe Genetic Report on Panic Attacks

23andMe has introduced a new report for its customers on the genetics related to panic attacks. The report, available to subscribers of the premium 23andMe+ service, estimates the genetic likelihood of developing panic disorder or other conditions for which panic attacks are a symptom. The consumer genetics firm makes its estimates based on a proprietary statistical model that considers more than 6,700 genetic markers, as well as ethnicity and birth sex. This is the fourth mental health-related report in the 23andMe+ collection.

