New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Stilla Technologies, Dante Genomics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, More

Stilla Technologies Ruby Chip for Naica Digital PCR System

Stilla Technologies has introduced the Ruby chip, a 'load-and-go' consumable for digital PCR that is optimized for the Naica system. The Ruby chip has adjustable throughput to process up to 96 samples in under three hours with standard SBS plate spacing that is compatible with multichannel pipettes for manual loading as well integration with common liquid handling robots. The chip comes ready to use and preloaded with sealed chambers, enabling the addition of sample mix in a single, foil-piercing pipetting step to eliminate cross contamination and reduce handling.

Dante Genomics Avanti

Dante Genomics has released the beta version of Avanti, software for large-scale variant interpretation and report writing. By running on parallel servers, the web-based Avanti takes whole-genome, whole-exome, targeted panel, and other next-generation sequencing VCF and FASTQ files and produces complete reports within five minutes, according to the company. Dante draws from a catalog of 125 reports to perform secondary and tertiary analysis with the new Avanti software.

Bio-Rad Laboratories PTC Tempo 96 and PTC Tempo Deepwell Thermal Cyclers

Bio-Rad has launched the PTC Tempo 96 and PTC Tempo Deepwell thermal cyclers. The instruments have refreshed, intuitive user interfaces and flexible connectivity features for streamlining protocol management, Bio-Rad said. They also have motorized lids for automation compatibility, Wi-Fi, ethernet, USB, cloud connectivity, and a secure user mode for regulated environments.

Elegen Enfinia DNA

Synthetic DNA maker Elegen has launched its Enfinia DNA product. Enfinia DNA is available at lengths up to 7 Kb with per-base accuracy of approximately 99.999 percent, according to the company. Constructs are made in the US with turnaround time of seven business days.

