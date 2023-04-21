New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Standard BioTools, Vizgen, IDT, PreOmics, More

Standard BioTools Hyperion XTi Imaging System

Standard BioTools launched the Hyperion XTi Imaging system at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting. The company said that this next-generation tissue-imaging system detects single-cell data five times faster than previous iterations, and that users can image up to 40 slides per day. Powered by the company's Imaging Mass Cytometry technology, the system uses a one-step staining and detection method to detect more than 40 biomarkers from any tissue sample without autofluorescence interference, time-consuming cyclic protocols, or complicated experimental designs. For longitudinal and multisite studies, the system can standardize workflows with batch staining of samples that can be shipped or stored for processing later, Standard BioTools said.

Vizgen Merscope PanCancer Pathways Panel

Vizgen has launched Merscope PanCancer Pathways Panel, which contains a list of genes targeting canonical signaling pathways for cancer and is developed using recognized oncology databases, such as OncoKB, MutSig, the Cancer Genome Atlas, and Hallmarks of Cancer. Compatible across multiple cancer types, the panel can be used to characterize major oncology signaling pathways and includes cell type markers to identify healthy and disease states.

Integrated DNA Technologies Archer FusionPlex Core Solid Tumor Panel

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has launched the IDT Archer FusionPlex Core Solid Tumor Panel, a cancer research RNA sequencing panel that has been expanded and optimized to cover additional single-nucleotide variants and indels compared to earlier panels. The panel contains gene-specific primer (GSP) oligonucleotides targeting 56 genes and can be paired with Archer Analysis software. AMP-based library preparation for Archer NGS research assays can be implemented in 1.5 days with minimal hands-on time, the company said.

PreOmics BeatBox FFPE Proteomics Workflow

PreOmics has introduced a new workflow on its BeatBox sample prep system for proteomic analyses of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue samples. According to PreOmics, the workflow eliminates the need for xylene-based deparaffinization and enables fast and robust processing of up to 96 samples in parallel. Bruker and PreOmics have a commercial agreement enabling Bruker to offer the BeatBox-based tissue workflows for sale with Bruker's timsTOF Pro mass spectrometer.

OmniTier CompStor Spectrum

OmniTier has introduced CompStor Spectrum, a locally installed, standalone appliance for both secondary and tertiary genomic and biomedical data analysis. With built-in artificial intelligence, acceleration technology, and automation, the appliance can generate high-volume reports on whole-genome sequencing for less than $50 per test, according to the company. CompStor supports both short-read and long-read sequence output as FASTQ files.

Tesis Biosciences Pharmacogenomics Test

Tesis Biosciences has launched a new pharmacogenomics test that it says will help physicians prescribe appropriate drugs and dosages for hundreds of diseases and conditions. According to the company, the new test can predict drug interactions for thousands of drugs, including those to treat common diseases like cancer, depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, and chronic pain. The test uses genetic data along with a proprietary software platform. Tesis said it will apply for US Food and Drug Administration approval for the test.

For more new products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.