New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Standard BioTools, 10x Genomics, Telesis Bio, GenScript, More

Standard BioTools NGS Library Prep for X9 System

Standard BioTools has launched next-generation sequencing library prep functionality on the X9 High-Throughput Genomics System, which uses microfluidics to generate up to 384 sequencing-ready barcoded libraries daily while reducing reagent and plastics use by nearly a hundredfold relative to traditional plate-based protocols, the company said. Customers can create NGS libraries and assess their quality and quantity in a single workflow ahead of expensive NGS runs, a unified approach that has the potential to catch any errors earlier and ensure that samples will not go to waste, Standard BioTools said.

10x Genomics Visium CytAssist Gene and Protein Expression Assay

10x Genomics has launched the new Visium CytAssist Gene and Protein Expression assay. The kit enables simultaneous detection of multiple proteins and the whole transcriptome from the same formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue section. It includes the Human Immune Cell Profiling Panel for detection of 31 intra- and extracellular proteins and is exclusively available for use with the CytAssist instrument, the company said.

Telesis Bio BioXp Select DNA Cloning Kit

Telesis Bio has launched the BioXp Select DNA Cloning Kit, which enables on-demand and automated assembly of DNA fragments via Gibson Assembly or Golden Gate assembly cloning methods beginning from the customer's linear DNA. According to the company's website, the kits are designed for user-supplied fragments of 125 bp to 3,000 bp, and can yield approximately 200 ng per DNA fragment.

GenScript Biotech GenTitan Gene Fragments Synthesis Service

GenScript Biotech has launched the GenTitan gene fragments service. The service utilizes GenScript's miniature semiconductor chip (MSC) technology and can deliver high-throughput DNA synthesis for double-stranded DNA fragments of up to 1,800 base pairs in length.

Simple HealthKit At-Home Sexual Health Kit

Simple HealthKit, a Fremont, California-based clinical diagnostic laboratory, has launched an expanded at-home sexual health kit for five common sexually transmitted infections: chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis (tested via molecular methods); and HIV and syphilis (tested via enzyme immunoassay). Users submit a self-collected finger-stick and urine sample to the company's CLIA-certified labs, where tests are processed within 24 hours of receipt. The company includes a telehealth visit and aftercare for those who test positive for one or more conditions. The test is $99.99 and is not available in New York state, according to the company's website.

One BioMed X8 HMW DNA Cartridge Kits

One BioMed has launched X8 HMW DNA Cartridge Kits for automated extraction of high molecular weight (HMW) DNA for long-read sequencing and genome assembly. Powered by the OneTouch instrument, the kit can help isolate HMW DNA up to 2 Mb in length from various sample types, including bacteria, plants, cell culture, tissue, and peripheral blood mononuclear cells. The kits are powered by One BioMed's Xceler8 technology, which uses a gentle, rapid, chemistry-based method to selectively bind, gently cluster, and purify intact DNA using controlled fluidics, the company said.

Opentrons Flex Lab Robot

Opentrons has launched its Flex robot, a programmable liquid handling platform. According to the Brooklyn, New York-based lab automation company, the Flex is low cost, easy to program, compatible with AI tools, and can use a variety of protocols. It comes with a library of more than 500 protocols and cloud software to create new ones. The platform comes in different versions: The Opentrons Flex NGS workstation, which is priced starting below $50,000 and can automate many popular next-gen sequencing library preparation kits; and the Opentrons Flex Protein Purification workstation, which is priced starting below $40,000 and can automate magnetic bead-based protein purification workflows.

