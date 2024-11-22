New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Sophia Genetics, Complete Genomics, GeneDx, More

Sophia Genetics MSK-IMPACT Powered With Sophia DDM

Sophia Genetics has launched MSK-IMPACT powered with Sophia DDM, a version of the tumor comprehensive genomic profiling test developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center that uses the Sophia DDM platform for data analysis. The workflow from DNA extraction to report takes approximately five days. Users will also have access to MSK's OncoKB precision oncology knowledgebase.

Complete Genomics Mpox Virus Amplicon Sequencing Panel

Complete Genomics has launched an mpox (MPXV) virus amplicon sequencing panel that is based on ATOPlex multiplex PCR technology and covers the full genome of the virus. The panel is supported by MPXV analysis software for virus identification, mutation detection, and strain typing. It is compatible with Complete Genomics' DNBSeq-G99, DNBSeq-E25, and DNBSeq-G400 sequencing instruments.

GeneDx Discover

Genomic diagnostics firm GeneDx has launched GeneDx Discover, a data visualization tool that provides biopharmaceutical companies with access to de-identified and aggregated genetic data for drug development. It combines disease prevalence and geographic distribution, phenotypic information, demographics, and genetic variant information and allows users to filter searches by Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO) to obtain cohorts with specific phenotypic features.

Reference Medicine Characterized Specimens for Cancer Subtypes

Reference Medicine has launched characterized specimens, which are research specimens with genomic and biomarker profile information for specific cancer types. The company performs DNA quality control and a pathologist review for every specimen and offers data on biomarkers such as HER2, KRAS, PIK3CA, MSI, TMB, copy number variations, and RNA fusions.

MRC Holland D007 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Assay Update

MRC Holland has launched an updated version of its D007 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) assay. It relies on SALSA DigitalMLPA technology, which combines multiplex ligation-dependent probe amplification with next-generation sequencing and enables the simultaneous quantification of hundreds of genomic targets. The assay offers high-resolution coverage of 73 ALL-related genes and eight regions, copy number detection with 250 probes across the genome, high dynamic range for detecting copy number alterations, and a turnaround time of 48 to 72 hours, with 20 ng DNA input per reaction. The new version features additional probes to increase the coverage of ALL-relevant regions and to target genes of emerging interest for ALL.

Takara Bio SmartChip ND Real-Time PCR System

Takara Bio USA has launched the SmartChip Real-Time PCR system, an automated high-throughput qPCR platform for pathogen detection that is for research use only. Each chip has 5,184 reactions, accommodating 768 samples or up to 384 targets per sample in a run. Turnaround time from sample to data is three hours, with less than 30 minutes of hands-on time.

10x Genomics, Beckman Coulter Automated Single-Cell Gene Expression Workflow

10x Genomics and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences have launched an automated single-cell gene expression workflow, resulting from a collaboration the companies announced last year. It includes an automation-friendly library preparation kit from 10x and a method from Beckman Coulter and is designed to enable higher throughput and reduce hands-on time for single-cell gene expression studies. Specifically, it follows Chromium GEM-X Universal 3' and 5' cell partitioning and barcoding steps and enables library preparation on the Beckman Coulter Biomek i7 Hybrid Workstation.

Scale Bio, BioLegend TotalSeq Phenocyte Single-Cell Protein Profiling

Scale Biosciences and Revvity's BioLegend business have launched TotalSeq Phenocyte single-cell protein profiling, a product for identifying and characterizing rare cell subtypes. It is based on Scale Bio's Quantum Barcoding technology and BioLegend's TotalSeq-A antibody conjugates and the result of a collaboration the companies announced earlier this year. It aims to help with biomarker discovery and the identification of rare cells in a heterogeneous population, targeting immunology and oncology research.

For more recently launched products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.