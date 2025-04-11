New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Singleron, GenomOncology, Molecular You

Singleron Biotechnologies Tensor

Singleron Biotechnologies has launched Tensor, a platform that automates single-cell sequencing sample preparation from cell suspension to sequencing-ready library for up to 32 samples. Tensor, developed by Singleron in close collaboration with Hamilton Bonaduz, integrates Singleron's single-cell partitioning and library prep workflow with Hamilton's automation system.

GenomOncology BioMCP

GenomOncology has launched BioMCP, a new open-source technology that helps artificial intelligence systems access specialized medical information. BioMCP supports advanced searching and full-text retrieval from clinical trials, genetic data, and published medical research. It builds on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard created by Anthropic for connecting AI to external data sources, tools, and systems. MCP creates a common language for AI systems such as ChatGPT and Claude to access information and serves as an assistant or agent. BioMCP is freely available as open-source software but GenomOncology is currently developing a commercial version for organizations that will build on its Precision Oncology Platform. The company plans to expand BioMCP's capabilities by adding support for more medical databases, better visualization tools, and improved ability to map relationships across different information sources.

Molecular You At-Home Blood Test

Molecular You has launched a direct-to-consumer blood testing platform in the US. Its test, which uses proteomics and metabolomics, analyzes more than 250 biomarkers in blood across metabolic, cardiovascular, cognitive, immune, and inflammatory systems and generates risk profiles for more than 26 health conditions. It also delivers personalized lifestyle, diet, and supplement recommendations. Pricing for the test starts at $1,099.

For more recently launched products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.