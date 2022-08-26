New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Roche, OpGen, Immunexpress, More

Roche Digital LightCycler System

Roche has launched the Digital LightCycler System, which can divide DNA and RNA from an already extracted clinical sample into as many as 100,000 microscopic individual reactions on which PCR is then performed. The system is designed for laboratories performing highly sensitive and precise DNA and RNA analysis in areas such as oncology and infectious diseases. Applications include the detection of ultra-rare targets, accurately quantifying how much target DNA or RNA is present at a molecular level, and other high-precision analysis, Roche said. The system will be available in 15 countries worldwide in 2022 with plans to launch into more countries in the near future. It will also be CE-marked and has 510(k) exempt status from the US Food and Drug Administration, Roche noted.

OpGen US Ares Sequencing Services

OpGen has commercially launched antimicrobial resistance (AMR)-related next-generation sequencing services developed by its subsidiary Ares within the US. These services include ARESiss, a whole-genome sequencing workflow for bacterial isolates, the AMR database ARESdb, the ARESid bacterial identification workflow, and the ARESupa AMR marker capture assay. Reports from the sequencing service are available through the subscription-based web application AREScloud.

Immunexpress SeptiCyte Rapid EDTA Blood-Compatible Cartridges

Immunexpress has launched new SeptiCyte Rapid EDTA blood-compatible cartridges for the European market. The updated cartridges add undiluted EDTA blood as a validated sample type. According to the Seattle-based firm, EDTA blood collection tubes are used routinely in clinical settings for hematology procedures globally. Validation of the cartridges for use in the US and studies for 510(k) clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration are expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of this year.

