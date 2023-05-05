New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Roche, GeneDx

Roche Kapa HyperExome V2 Probes

Roche has launched its Kapa HyperExome V2 Probes, a whole-exome sequencing panel that provides a key update to the company's Kapa HyperCap Target Enrichment portfolio. The new panel covers recent versions of the ACMGv3.1, RefSeq, CCDS, ClinVar, Ensembl, and COSMIC genomic databases within a compact capture target of 43.2 Mb with low sequencing requirements, the company notes on its website. The new T2T (telomere-to-telomere) genome assembly was utilized as part of the design process to identify potentially problematic regions not apparent in the GRCh38 genome assembly, Roche said. The new kit has been optimized using real-world samples in the Kapa HyperCap Workflow including the Kapa EvoPlus, Kapa HyperPlus and Kapa HyperPrep Kits to efficiently cover hard-to-capture regions, the company added.

GeneDx GenomeXpress, GenomeSeqDx With Buccal Swabs

GeneDx said this week that it is now offering its GenomeXpress and GenomeSeqDx whole-genome sequencing tests with buccal swabs as a sample collection option for biological parents or other immediate family members of patients in cases where trio family testing is performed.

