New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Roche, Adaptive Biotech, GenTegra, More

Roche Cobas HPV Self Sampling Solution

Roche has launched a human papillomavirus self-collection solution in countries accepting the CE mark. The new sample type falls under the Cobas HPV test's original CE marking in 2017, Roche said. The solution allows patients to collect their own vaginal samples in a healthcare facility following instructions from a healthcare worker and is intended to provide an alternative to more invasive clinician collection procedures.

The Cobas HPV test is indicated for use for routine cervical cancer screening, including HPV primary screening, co-testing with cytology, and for triage of women with abnormal cytology. The test runs on the fully automated Cobas 6800/8800 instrument.

Adaptive Biotechnologies T-Detect Lyme

Adaptive Biotechnologies has launched T-Detect Lyme, the second product in the company’s growing T-Detect immune testing franchise. Administered as a blood test, T-Detect Lyme identifies T cells activated by Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease, to help diagnose early disease, the company said. The test is designed for adult patients demonstrating signs and symptoms including but not limited to the presence of an erythema migrans rash, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes, according to the company. Adaptive said T-Detect Lyme is available to patients with a prescription through a qualified healthcare professional as a CLIA laboratory-developed test service.

GenTegra RNAdvantage

GenTegra has launched RNAdvantage, its latest RNA stabilization product for fresh tissue samples. As with GenTegra's other RNA stabilization products — RNAssure for purified liquid RNA and GenTegraRNA for ambient shipping and long-term storage — RNAdvantage was developed with the company's patented "active chemical protection" technology. GenTegra's nucleic acid stabilization technology is designed to protect and preserve DNA and RNA in research applications, whole blood sample collection cards, emerging devices for remote patient sample collection, and in support of initiatives to reduce the reliance on lab freezers for long-term storage of valuable nucleic acid samples.

