New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Ribbon Bio, Cellecta, Predicta Biosciences

Ribbon Bio MiroSynth DNA

Ribbon Bio has launched MiroSynth DNA molecules to support applications in biopharma, life sciences, and academic research. MiroSynth products are based on the company's proprietary algorithm-driven technology and precision enzymatic assembly process, which produces complex, long, and highly accurate DNA in linear and circular formats, the company said.

Cellecta DriverMap EXP Microsample Profiling Kit

Cellecta has launched the DriverMap EXP Human Genome-Wide 19K Dried Blood Microsample Profiling Kit. The targeted gene expression profiling assay combines RT-PCR and next-generation sequencing to provide a snapshot of all 19,000 human protein coding genes from as little as 30 microliters of dried whole blood. The kit uses Trajan Scientific and Medical's Neoteryx microsample collection kits and Mitra device and is available in 24- and 96-sample configurations.

Predicta Biosciences GenoPredicta

Predicta Biosciences has launched its first laboratory developed test, GenoPredicta for bone marrow or blood. The whole-genome sequencing test is performed in the company's CLIA-certified laboratory and measures a spectrum of genomic alterations to be used by ordering physicians to molecularly diagnose individuals who have or are at risk for multiple myeloma, as well as to inform therapeutic management. Because it uses WGS, the test can identify prognostic cytogenetic variants that are commonly tested for using FISH assays as well as additional variant types that are not currently tested for that can be relevant for targeted therapy and immunotherapy selection. The company expects to launch a second assay, GenoPredicta for minimal residual disease monitoring, later this year.

