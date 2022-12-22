New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Quantum-Si, GT Molecular, STRmix, CeGaT, More

Quantum-Si Platinum

Quantum-Si has launched its Platinum protein sequencing platform. The benchtop device uses amino acid-specific probes readout via a semiconductor-based sensing device that measures the timing of light emissions following excitation of the target molecules with a laser, enabling identification of single protein molecules including post-translational modifications. The instrument sells for $70,000 and will begin shipping in Q1 2023.

GT Molecular PCR Respiratory Panels and Polio Typing Assays

GT Molecular, a Fort Collins, Colorado-based provider of PCR assays and testing services for wastewater-based epidemiology, has released a series of respiratory panels and polio typing assays for several major PCR platforms. The company said that its assays are optimized for the Qiagen QiaCuity dPCR system; the Bio-Rad QX200 Droplet Digital PCR system and CFX96 platform; and the Thermo Fisher Scientific QuantStudio 5.

The research-use-only respiratory panel includes all primers, probes, and human RPP30 control to assay for SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. The wastewater-based epidemiology kits are optimized for use with wastewater samples.

The multiplexed respiratory panel incorporates optimized SARS-Cov-2 target to minimize the potential effects of Omicron mutations, and the poliovirus kit can be used to assay for poliovirus types 1, 2, and 3, the company said.

STRmix Software v2.10

STRmix has launched v2.10 of its forensic DNA analysis software. The program adds a "visualize weights" module to help investigate DNA interpretation results and improves dropout modeling. It integrates with FaSTR DNA to analyze DNA profiles and assign a number of contributors estimate.

CeGaT Clinical Trial Service

German genetic testing and molecular diagnostics company CeGaT has launched a clinical trial service. The firm is providing university hospitals, biotechnology firms, and pharmaceutical companies with next-generation sequencing for clinical studies, including genome, exome, and transcriptome sequencing as well as liquid biopsy testing and HLA typing. The company also offers assistance with trial design, preparation of study documents, communication with study centers, long-term data storage, and sample collection and storage.

