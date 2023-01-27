New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Qiagen, Thermo Fisher, Bionano Genomics, BillionToOne, More

Qiagen CLC Genomics Workbench Premium

Qiagen Digital Insights has released an update to its Qiagen CLC Genomics Workbench Premium, incorporating a software accelerator called LightSpeed for faster analysis of next-generation sequencing data. The company said that this technology will allow laboratories to process a genome sequenced at 34X depth in 25 minutes for $1 of cloud computing costs and a 50X exome in 90 seconds for a few pennies on "standard" clouds. Qiagen is touting CLC Genomics Workbench Premium as "ideal" for neonatal screening for hereditary diseases or population genomics studies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Applied Biosystems TaqPath Seq HIV-1 Genotyping Kit

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the CE-IVD-marked Applied Biosystems TaqPath Seq HIV-1 Genotyping Kit. Based on Sanger sequencing, the test examines positive HIV samples to identify genetic variants that may resist common antiretroviral therapeutics. The assay works with HIV RNA extracted from plasma or dried blood spots and is designed to detect genomic mutations in the protease, reverse transcriptase, and integrase regions of the HIV-1 pol gene across nine subtypes of global significance. According to Thermo Fisher, the kit obtained its CE-IVD mark in May 2022.

Bionano Laboratories OGM-Dx HemeOne Test

Bionano Laboratories, a subsidiary of Bionano Genomics, has launched OGM-Dx HemeOne, a laboratory-developed test based on optical genome mapping (OGM). The assay analyzes blood or bone marrow samples to detect structural variants (SVs) of diagnostic and prognostic utility in individuals with a new or an existing diagnosis of a hematological malignancy. According to Bionano, the reports from OGM-Dx HemeOne will include a targeted analysis of guidelines-based, disease-specific SVs, and a whole-genome analysis for the detection of recurrent and novel biomarkers associated with various hematological malignancy indications.

Bionano Genomics Sample Prep Kits, Chips, and Instrument Software

Bionano Genomics has launched new versions of its sample prep kits, chips, and instrument software. The Bionano Prep SP-G2 kit offers higher gDNA quality, improved ease of use, and increased DNA throughput. The Bionano Prep Direct Label and Stain-G2 (DLS-G2) kit offers increased reagent stability and labeling efficiency, according to the company, resulting in a significantly faster sample-to-results workflow. The Saphyr Chip G3.3, a new version of the instrument control software (ICS v5.3), and a new version of Bionano Access enable improved throughput and success rates when two Saphyr Chips are loaded in parallel, allowing three to six more samples to be processed per workweek, the company said.

BillionToOne: Northstar Liquid Biopsies

BillionToOne launched its Northstar Response and Northstar Select liquid biopsy assays for commercial use in patients with late-stage solid tumors.

Northstar Select is an 81-gene pan-cancer somatic mutation profiling panel and Northstar Response is a methylation-based, tissue-agnostic treatment response monitoring assay. Both employ BillionToOne's proprietary molecular counting technology, called Quantitative Counting Templates, designed to enable a low limit of detection for identifying actionable alterations.

Singleron Biotechnologies Single-Cell eQTL Analysis Workflow

Singleron Biotechnologies has developed an expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) analysis workflow using both single-cell RNA-seq and whole-genome sequencing data. This resource is ideal for customers wanting to perform population studies and provides both wet lab and computational support for single-cell eQTL analysis, Singleron said. Customers would send samples to labs in Cologne, Germany, and Singapore.

Alercell Lena Q51 Leukemia Diagnostic Test (RUO)

Alercell, a Bozeman, Montana-based molecular diagnostics company, has launched the Lena Q51 leukemia diagnostics test for research use only. The assay is designed to detect up to 51 gene mutations associated with leukemia in order to improve patient outcomes and help physicians select appropriate therapeutics for leukemia patients. Test results are available in under three hours using a standard qPCR machine and standard PCR and DNA purification technology, the company said. Alercell is also currently completing clinical trials and regulatory submissions to support US Food and Drug Administration approval.

CosmosID Metabolomics Service

CosmosID, a microbiome analysis company based in Germantown, Maryland, and Stockholm, has launched a metabolomics service that will support multiomic microbiome research. The new service combines liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) to test samples using an "untargeted" approach, enabling broad coverage and highly accurate detection of more than 100,000 metabolites, the company said. A test report lists all detected metabolites within each sample as well as relative quantitation. Additionally, CosmosID runs a sample-type specific targeted panel to complement the "untargeted" analysis and provide greater in-depth analysis of each sample (including absolute quantitation). If more extensive data is needed, CosmosID also offers customizable panels of more than 650 target metabolites, the company said.

For more new products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.