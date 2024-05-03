New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Qiagen QCI Software, Parse Biosciences Evercode BCR/TCR, More

Qiagen QCI Secondary Analysis Software

Qiagen has launched QCI Secondary Analysis, a secondary analysis software in its Qiagen Clinical Insights (QCI) bioinformatics portfolio. The cloud-based software enables high-throughput next-generation sequencing data analysis for oncology and inherited disease applications. It can support any panel, NGS instrument, or software and is validated for use for all QiaSeq panels. It can also be used with its LightSpeed Clinical software module within the CLC Genomics Workbench Premium and directly integrates with QCI Interpret, Qiagen's variant interpretation and reporting platform.

Parse Biosciences Evercode BCR and TCR

Parse Biosciences has launched its Evercode BCR and TCR products for single-cell immune profiling. Evercode BCR captures B-cell receptor sequences with gene expression from the same cells. It measures both heavy and light chains in up to 1 million cells per experiment. The expanded Evercode TCR product enables detection of both human and mouse TCRs with improved performance.

OGT SureSeq Myeloid Fusion Panel

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT) has launched the RNA-based SureSeq Myeloid Fusion panel, a sequencing-based assay for identifying fusion genes implicated in acute myeloid leukemia. The panel, designed in collaboration with myeloid cancer experts, can detect more than 30 disease-associated fusions in AML, including fusions with multiple partners as well as novel and rare fusions. It is compatible with the firm's existing Universal NGS Complete Workflow and comes with data analysis software.

GenomOncology GO Pathology Workbench

GenomOncology has released an upgrade to its GO Pathology Workbench. The new version expands support for germline testing and includes additional variant annotations, support for the ACMG variant classification system, and a loading process for a lab's existing classifications. Other new features enhance the efficiency of whole-exome and whole-genome sequencing analysis, according to the firm.

