New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Qiagen, LetsGetChecked, LGC Biosearch, Sekisui Diagnostics, More

Qiagen QiaPrep& Plasmodium Kit, Companion Assays

Qiagen has launched the QiaPrep& Plasmodium Kit for malaria research and surveillance efforts. The kit combines sample preparation and qPCR into a single workflow to detect malaria-causing parasites. The assay can detect as little as one parasite per microliter, is compatible with both liquid and dried blood samples, and can be used on the Rotor-Gene Q and other platforms. Qiagen has also launched two companion assays along with the kit. The Pf/Non-Pf Detection Assay is a single-reaction screen for Plasmodium falciparum. The Pv/Pm/Po/Pk Detection Assay helps distinguish between four other species that cause malaria — P. vivax, P. malariae, P. ovale, and P. knowlesi.

LetsGetChecked Comprehensive Hereditary Cancer Test

LetsGetChecked has launched a comprehensive hereditary cancer test that includes in-house genetic counseling and a range of multi-gene panels. It identifies disease-causing variants associated with hereditary cancer syndromes across multiple organ systems including breast, ovarian, uterine, gastrointestinal, endocrine, renal, skin, and brain or nervous system cancers.

LGC Biosearch Technologies Enzymes

LGC Biosearch Technologies has launched several new enzymes for molecular diagnostics workflows: COD UNG, a thermolabile uracil N-glycosylase that prevents amplicon carryover contamination from prior PCR or isothermal amplifications; thermostable pyrophosphatase, a heat-tolerant enzyme for DNA polymerization reactions to improve product yield in PCR and enhanced IVT reactions; T7 exonuclease, an enzyme for NGS library prep that removes nucleotides in linear or nicked dsDNA in a stepwise fashion from 5' to 3'; and salt-tolerant endonuclease, which degrades host cell DNA and RNA in protein preparations.

Sekisui Diagnostics Metrix COVID/Flu Test

Sekisui Diagnostics has launched the Metrix COVID/Flu Test for use at the point of care and at home on the Metrix Molecular Platform. The molecular test, which returns results in 20 minutes, qualitatively detects and differentiates between RNA from SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B from anterior nares swab samples. Sekisui inked an exclusive distribution agreement with Aptitude Medical Systems last year to sell the Aptitude Metrix COVID-19 test in the US. Now that Aptitude has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for the combination test, Sekisui will also offer the combination test.

Sphere Bio Cyto-Cellect Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit

Sphere Bio has launched the Cyto-Cellect Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit, the first multiplexed assay kit developed specifically for the company's new Cyto-Mine Chroma platform. The platform uses fluorescence-based assays in picodroplets to select single cells based on secreted, surface, or intracellular markers. The kit can be used to detect secreted antibodies and assess a viability stain on the cell surface, enabling high-throughput screening of viable, high-producing clones in a single automated workflow, the company said.

Biocartis Idylla POLE-POLD1 Mutation Assay

Biocartis has launched its Idylla POLE-POLD1 Mutation Assay for research use only. This real-time PCR assay for the fully automated Idylla platform is designed to detect the hypermutated phenotype associated with mutations in POLE and POLD1, which encode proteins that ensure proper DNA amplification. Such mutations have been identified in endometrial and other cancers. The new assay detects 17 point mutations in the POLE gene and one mutation in the POLD1 gene, therefore covering 99 percent of the known POLE and POLD1 pathogenic mutations in a single cartridge. The test is optimized for use with formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue specimens. It has a hands-on time of under three minutes and a turnaround time of approximately 95 minutes, Biocartis said.

Breakthrough Genomics Literature Database for Virtual Geneticist

Breakthrough Genomics has launched a literature database covering more than 10 million genetic variants linked with detailed variant-patient information, functional studies, disease segregation data, and more. The new database has been integrated into the company's AI-powered genomic analysis platform Virtual Geneticist. It is designed to streamline and automate genetic variant classification for clinical reporting. The company said the new database automates American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics variant classification, saving geneticists and clinical labs time during the variant interpretation process.

Exact Sciences Cologuard Plus

Exact Sciences has launched Cologuard Plus, an updated version of its noninvasive, stool-based colorectal cancer screening (CRC) test. The assay is FDA-approved for average-risk patients aged 45 and older and is covered by Medicare. Exact's data, from a 20,000+ patient study called BLUE-C, indicate that Cologuard Plus detects 95 percent of colorectal cancers at 94 percent specificity in the US screening population. This translates to up to a 40 percent reduction in unnecessary colonoscopies compared to the original Cologuard assay. As Exact Sciences works to expand patient access to the new Cologuard Plus test, its original Cologuard test will remain available.

