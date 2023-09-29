New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Qiagen, IDT, Revvity, Mission Bio, NRichDx, More

Qiagen Clinical Insight Interpret AI

Qiagen has augmented the artificial intelligence capabilities of its Qiagen Clinical Insight Interpret (QCI Interpret) clinical decision support software to cover the clinical exome more completely. The new release of QCI Interpret features "AI-derived" literature references for thousands of genes linked to rare diseases, as well as more accurate identification of disease-gene associations from exome sequences. The update also has additional oncology-specific filtering of somatic variants.

IDT xGen NGS Products for Ultima Genomics

Integrated DNA Technologies has launched xGen NGS products designed for the Ultima Genomics UG 100 platform. The new suite of tools includes xGen PCR-free adapters, indexing primers, HybCap adapters, universal blocking oligos, and HybCap library amplification primers. The products can be used in a range of applications, including DNA, RNA, and methylation sequencing.

Revvity Pin-Point Base Editing Platform Reagents

Revvity has launched its Pin-Point base editing platform reagents for advanced gene editing in preclinical laboratories. The initial reagent launch includes mRNAs for nCas9 and rat APOBEC and three guide RNAs designed to knock out TRAC, CD52, and PDCD1 loci. Revvity said it has performed extensive validation and demonstrated the reagents' performance in T cells and induced pluripotent stem cells.

Mission Bio Tapestri Single-Cell MRD AML Multiomics Assay

Mission Bio has launched a single-cell, multiomics, minimal residual disease (MRD) assay for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on its Tapestri platform. The assay interrogates DNA and protein targets at single-cell resolution and characterizes genotypic and immunophenotypic changes over the course of disease. It identifies patients with recurrent AML and potentially offers clinicians actionable treatment targets. Targets include 40 genes for single-cell DNA sequencing based on current international AML MRD guidelines, such as European LeukemiaNet, and a 17-plex antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate panel curated for key biomarkers associated with AML MRD.

NRichDx Revolution CTC Enrichment Kit (Epithelial Cell Origin)

NRichDx has launched the research-use-only Revolution CTC Enrichment Kit (Epithelial Cell Origin) to isolate circulating tumor cells from up to 40 ml of whole-blood samples for liquid biopsy assay research and development. The new kit specifically captures CTCs from cancers originating in epithelial cells, known as carcinomas, including cancers of the breast, lung, colon, prostate, and bladder. The kit uses immunomagnetic enrichment with antibodies to established cellular markers, including epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM), and is optimized to isolate greater numbers of CTCs and fewer non-relevant artifacts, the company said.

Oxford BioDynamics EpiSwitch Prostate Screening (PSE) Test

Oxford BioDynamics said this week that its EpiSwitch Prostate Screening (PSE) test has been validated in its CLIA-certified laboratory in Frederick, Maryland, and the assay has been launched in the US for clinical customers. The PSE test is run alongside a standard PSA test to predict the presence or absence of prostate cancer. Oxford BioDynamics reports a specificity of 97 percent and sensitivity of 86 for the test, yielding a 93 percent positive predictive value and a 95 percent negative predictive value. Testing results will be available in five days after a blood sample is received, the company said.

Sebia M-inSight

Sebia has launched its serum-based minimal residual disease (MRD) test for patient monitoring in multiple myeloma. M-inSight is a laboratory-developed test being offered by Corgenix, a CAP-accredited, CLIA-licensed laboratory, which is part of the Sebia Group. The personalized, targeted mass spectrometry test uses clonotypic peptides mass spectrometry to sensitively detect the monoclonal protein secreted by the patient's tumor cells in serum. The company said M-inSight was developed in partnership with Erasmus Medical Center and Radboud University Medical Center in The Netherlands.

Viome Life Sciences Oral Health Pro

Viome Life Sciences has launched its Oral Health Pro with CancerDetect test, an oral and throat cancer screening test. The assay uses Viome's proprietary RNA sequencing technology and artificial intelligence to measure gene expression of the oral microbiome and human cells in saliva to identify early biomarkers associated with oral and throat cancer. The test can also detect a broad range of biomarkers associated with symptoms like poor gum health, cavities, bad breath, pathobiont activity, fungal activity, and genotoxic activity.

Omixon Biocomputing NanoType Mono and MonoAll Kits

Omixon Biocomputing has launched NanoType Mono and MonoAll single-locus human leukocyte antigen (HLA) amplification kits compatible with Oxford Nanopore Technologies' MinIon platform. The kits are developed for research use only and enable labs to retype, confirm, and analyze single HLA genes with high-resolution typing achieved by next-generation sequencing, the company said.

For more new products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.