New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Qiagen, BioEcho, CeGaT, BioBam

Qiagen EZ2 Connect MDx

Qiagen has launched the EZ2 Connect MDx system for clinical use. The automated sample processing system was previously available for research use. It uses pre-filled, sealed reagent cartridges and bead-based technology to purify RNA and DNA from blood plasma, serum, stool, or other sample types. The system can process 24 samples in parallel in approximately 30 minutes. It can be used in research mode or in a dedicated IVD mode and can access the QIAsphere digital laboratory ecosystem, which enables full integration into the digital infrastructure of a lab and remote instrument management. EZ2 Connect MDx is CE-IVD marked and available in the US, Canada, and other countries.

BioEcho EchoLution Cell Culture RNA Kit

BioEcho Life Sciences, a Cologne, Germany-based provider of nucleic acid extraction and analysis technology, has launched the EchoLution Cell Culture RNA Kit for the isolation of high-quality RNA from cells. The kit can be used with standard laboratory equipment, and is based on ultra-fast lysis combined with the EchoLution technology, which enables total RNA extraction from different cell types in a single step. BioEcho said that the kit yields RNA samples suitable for applications such as RT-PCR, RT-qPCR, and RNA-seq.

CeGaT Full-Length 16S Sequencing Service

CeGaT this week launched a full-length 16S rRNA sequencing service, including all variable regions of the 16S rRNA gene. 16S rRNA sequencing is one of the most widely used methods to determine taxonomic distribution in bacterial communities, such as the gut microbiome. The highly conserved 16S rRNA gene is approximately 1,500 bp long and consists of nine hypervariable regions (V1 – V9) that differ between different bacteria. CeGaT uses Pacific Biosciences' Sequel IIe system as part of its service, enabling precise long-read sequencing generated by circular consensus sequencing. The company also said that its service yields HiFi long reads of about 1,500 bp, and can simultaneously analyze multiple samples.

BioBam OmicsBox 3

BioBam has released version 3 of its OmicsBox cloud-based modular data analysis platform. The update to this bioinformatics software features a genetic variation module, which supports variant calling, filtering, and annotation. It can also associate genetic variations with specific traits and diseases by analyzing genome-wide association studies.

