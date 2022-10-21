New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Pacific Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, Beckman Coulter, More

Pacific Biosciences Multiplexed Arrays Sequencing

Pacific Biosciences has launched a new kit for single-cell transcriptome sequencing. Multiplexed Arrays Sequencing (MAS-Seq), developed in partnership with the Broad Institute and 10x Genomics, supports single-cell gene expression and RNA isoform research. MAS-Seq will help single-cell researchers better identify and characterize novel isoforms, novel driver mutations, and cancer fusion genes, PacBio said. Accompanying the kit is new SMRTLink software to support single-cell transcriptome analysis.

Twist Bioscience and Pacific Biosciences 'Twist Alliance' Panels for HiFi Sequencing

Twist Bioscience and Pacific Biosciences have launched a portfolio of off-the-shelf target enrichment panels for long-read sequencing.

The firms collaborated with researchers to develop two Twist Alliance panels. One covers nearly 400 medically relevant genes in genomic regions that are challenging to sequence with short-read methods, including SMN1, SMN2, GBA, and LPA. The other captures 50 genes relevant for pharmacogenomics. Customers may also develop fully customizable panels, the companies said.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Cytobank v10 With Automated Gating

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has launched Cytobank v10, cloud-based software for flow cytometry data analysis, management, and sharing. This latest version of Cytobank introduces an automated solution for manual gating of flow cytometry data. Inconsistencies among operators has been identified as one of the top contributors to variability in flow cytometry data analysis, BCLS said. Cytobank automatic gating can reduce this variability and, depending on the complexity of the gating strategy, can take up to 75 percent less time to complete compared to manual gating of the full dataset for population identification, the company said.

