New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: OGT, IntelliSeq, Personalis, NeoGenomics, Quanterix, C2N, More

Oct 27, 2023 | staff reporter

OGT and Intelliseq GeneSpect Somatic Reporter

Clinical research solutions company OGT and genome informatics firm Intelliseq have launched the GeneSpect Somatic Reporter for use with OGT's SureSeq portfolio of next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels. Powered by Intelliseq's iFlow engine, GeneSpect Somatic Reporter presents genomic data and relevant clinical associations in an expert-informed format optimized for the needs of NGS reporting for hematological cancers, the companies said. 

Personalis NeXT Personal Dx Early-Access Program

Personalis has launched an early-access program for its NeXT Personal Dx, a tumor-informed, whole genome-based liquid biopsy test for detection of molecular residual disease and recurrence in cancer. The assay delivers sensitivity down to approximately 1 parts per million and allows patient-personalized ctDNA panels of up to 1,800 variants. The platform also employs a proprietary signal enhancement and noise suppression methodology. The early-access program is focused on lung cancer, breast cancer, and immunotherapy response monitoring.

NeoGenomics Neo Comprehensive - Heme Cancers, NSCLC Panel

NeoGenomics has made available two new cancer tests: Neo Comprehensive - Heme Cancers, a next-generation sequencing panel for comprehensive genomic profiling of hematologic malignancies, and the Early-stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Panel, a therapy selection panel designed specifically for early-stage NSCLC patients. The firm said the NSCLC panel provides easy-to-interpret reports and a seven-day turnaround time.

Quanterix LucentAD p-Tau 217

Quanterix has launched its LucentAD p-Tau 217 lab-developed test for assessing brain amyloid pathology in patients suspected of having Alzheimer's disease. The blood-based assay uses J&J Innovative Medicine's p-Tau 217 antibodies and Quanterix's Simoa immunoassay technology.

C2N Diagnostics MTBR-tau

C2N Diagnostics has launched its research-use only MTBR-tau test, which measures the microtubule binding region of tau and is meant for the detection of the presence and burden of neurofibrillary tau tangles in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. The test is potentially an alternative to more invasive and expensive PET testing for tau tangles and could also be useful in non-Alzheimer's tauopathies like corticobasal degeneration, frontotemporal dementia, and progressive supranuclear palsy.

UCSC: eMerge polygenic risk scores

The University of California Santa Cruz released the eMerge polygenic risk scores for eight common diseases for the human genome assembly GRCh37/hg19. The risk scores were selected by the NHGRI eMerge Project and relate to asthma, atrial fibrillation, breast cancer, coronary artery disease, hypercholesterolemia, prostate cancer, type 1 diabetes, and type 2 diabetes.

