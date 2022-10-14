New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Nonacus, ZeptoMetrix, Ceres Nanosciences, More

Nonacus Bead Xtract cfDNA Kit

Nonacus has launched the Bead Xtract cfDNA kit, a scalable, automatable extraction tool that uses paramagnetic beads to obtain high-quality cell-free DNA from plasma or serum. According to the company, the kit allows a flexible input volume of 0.5 ml to 10 ml plasma or serum, avoiding the need for multiple cfDNA extractions. It can be run manually or as a fully automated process and is compatible with a range of open-source liquid handling systems. The company cites a turnaround time of less than 70 minutes for manual use, with under 30 minutes of hands-on time.

ZeptoMetrix NATVPOS-6C Vaginal Positive Control, NATVNEG-6C Vaginal Negative Control

ZeptoMetrix has launched two new vaginal molecular quality controls, the NATVPOS-6C Vaginal Positive Control and the NATVNEG-6C Vaginal Negative Control for in vitro diagnostic use. According to the company's website, both controls, which are recommended for use with the Cepheid GeneXpert system, are formulated with purified, intact bacterial cells. The bacterial cells for both controls have been chemically modified so that they are noninfectious.

Ceres Nanosciences Nanotrap Microbiome B Particles

Ceres Nanosciences has launched Nanotrap Microbiome B Particles and accompanying Nanotrap Enhancement Reagent 3. Nanotrap Microbiome B Particles can capture and concentrate Escherichia coli, Salmonella enterica, Campylobacter jejuni, Listeria monocytogenes, Clostridioides difficile, and the bacteriophage crAssphage from wastewater. As part of the product line expansion, the company's Nanotrap Magnetic Virus Particles have been renamed Nanotrap Microbiome A Particles.

