New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: New England Biolabs, EliTechGroup

New England Biolabs E5hmC-seq

New England Biolabs has launched the NEBNext Enzymatic 5hmC-seq Kit (E5hmC-seq), a novel enzyme-based method for the specific detection of 5hmC sites. According to the company, the approach enables high yields and high-quality data, with an input range of 100 picograms to 200 nanograms.

The kit includes the reagents required for E5hmC-seq conversion and library preparation compatible with Illumina sequencing. Index primers for multiplexing are available separately, the company said. A conversion module is also available for applications beyond library prep.

EliTechGroup GI Parasitic Plus Elite MGB Kit

EliTechGroup has launched the GI Parasitic Plus Elite MGB kit. It is the second addition to ElitTechGroup's portfolio of gastrointestinal infection assays and was designed for diagnosing gastrointestinal parasitic infections. The kit targets Giardia lamblia, Cryptosporidium spp., Entamoeba histolytica, Encephalitozoon intestinalis, and Enterocytozoon bieunesi, which contribute to gastrointestinal diseases from food and water contamination. It uses human stool samples and is validated for use with the Elite InGenius and Elite BeGenius PCR-based sample-to-result instruments. The fully automated process associated with the kit is CE-IVDR certified, Torino, Italy-based EliTechGroup said.

