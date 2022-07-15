New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: MiR Scientific, Quantabio, Mission Bio, More

MiR Scientific MiR Sentinel

MiR Scientific said it has launched its prostate cancer test MiR Sentinel in the United States, Puerto Rico, and select international markets. The urine-based test analyzes small noncoding RNA using a proprietary biostatistical algorithm to assess the risk of aggressive prostate cancer and aid in the clinical management of men 45 years of age or older.

The current test is a refined and clinically validated version based on the firm's comprehensive MiR Sentinel PCC4 assay, which received FDA breakthrough device designation in the third quarter of 2020, as well as its original three-test model described in a proof-of-concept publication the same year.

Quantabio qScript Ultra Flex Kit and qScript Ultra SuperMix

Quantabio has launched the qScript Ultra Flex Kit and qScript Ultra SuperMix for the synthesis of first-strand complementary DNA. The qScript Ultra product family features Quantabio's new reverse transcriptase technology that significantly improves performance, speed, and ease of use, the company said. Other features of the new products include enhanced thermostability, with optimal RT activity from 55° to 60° C (65° C maximum); 10-minute reaction time with a total protocol time of 13 minutes; and a wide linear dynamic range with consistent and efficient cDNA conversion from 2.5 μg to about 1 pg of total RNA, Quantabio said.

Mission Bio Pharma Assay Development Services for Solid Tumor Research

Mission Bio has launched services for solid tumor assays through its Pharma Assay Development business. The services use the firm's Tapestri platform and single-cell solid tumor solution to provide high-resolution data on genetic diversity across cell populations and insights into the clonal landscape and co-occurrence of mutations. Mission Bio said that it offers pharma partners access to a dedicated team to develop assays, identify high-impact samples, and analyze data.

For more new products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.