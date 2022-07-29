New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: MGI, Illumina, NIST, More

MGI DNBelab-D4 Digital Sample Preparation System

MGI has launched the DNBelab-D4 digital sample preparation system. The portable, automated microfluidic platform can prepare samples from DNA to DNB on a single sample prep card, the company said. The instrument, which can precisely control droplet movements such as fusion, mixing, and separation, is mainly used for library preparation for high-throughput sequencing applications. A company spokesperson said DNBelab-D4 is currently only available in China.

Illumina Dragen v4.0

Illumina has released Dragen v4.0, which it said has expanded capabilities for oncology, pharmacogenomics, single-cell sequencing, and population genomics. The new version enables calling of 20 Tier 1 pharmacogenomics genes and supports genotyping of complex genes, integrates the latest Expansion Hunter v5 for short tandem repeat expansions with an expanded catalog of loci, includes a new end-to-end imputation pipeline for low-pass whole-genome sequencing, and adds single-cell ATAC-seq (assay for transposase-accessible chromatin by sequencing) and single-cell multiomics pipelines.

NIST Monkeypox DNA Control Material

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has made monkeypox DNA control material freely available for use by test manufacturers and testing laboratories as a positive control. The material, which comes in liquid solution at a specific concentration, contains partial sequences from nine monkeypox genes that have been combined into 3.4 kb of DNA.

