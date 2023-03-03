New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Lybe Scientific, Cardio Diagnostics, Agilent, More

Lybe Scientific: NAxtra Nucleic Acid Extraction Products

Lybe Scientific launched the NAxtra Blood Total Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit and the NAxtra Cells Total Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit. The NAxtra Blood Total Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit enables the extraction of both RNA and DNA from blood samples and includes all necessary components for sample lysis, binding, washing, and elution. The NAxtra Cells Total Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit is designed for extracting nucleic acids from cultured cells. It provides high-quality RNA and DNA with minimal hands-on time for a variety of cell types, including adherent and suspension cells. The kit is suitable for applications such as RNA sequencing, gene expression analysis, and genotyping. Both kits are available for purchase now.

Cardio Diagnostics PrecisionCHD

Cardio Diagnostics has launched its PrecisionCHD test for detecting coronary heart disease. The test uses epigenetic and genetic biomarkers, as well as a proprietary machine-learning model, to detect heart disease in men and women. It also has an accompanying Actionable Clinical Intelligence, which maps a patient's biomarker profile onto modifiable risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, and smoking. The test can be administered in provider settings or at home with self-sampling and telehealth visits. The technology will be available exclusively for existing customers, with a nationwide rollout to follow.

Agilent Technologies Bravo NGS On-Deck Thermal Cycler

Agilent Technologies has launched an on-deck thermal cycler that integrates with the Agilent Bravo NGS automated liquid handling platform. The product adds thermal cycling as part of an automated protocol for next-generation sequencing, endpoint PCR, and cell-based applications, and the cycler is particularly helpful for applications such as library preparation and target enrichment during NGS workflows, Agilent said.

