New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: KromaTid, Biotium, GenEmbryonics, More

KromaTid dGH Cell Prep Kit

Single-cell analysis firm KromaTid has launched the dGH Cell Prep Kit for use in the firm’s directional Genomic Hybridization (dGH) in-Site and dGH Screen assays. The new kit enables direct measurement of inversions, translocations, and structural variant analysis at high resolution. It contains an additive which incorporates into DNA during replication and allows the daughter DNA strand to be stripped from metaphase chromosomes.

Biotium ExoBrite Antibody Conjugates

Biotium has released ExoBrite Antibody Conjugates curated specifically for optimal detection of exosome markers CD9, CD63, and CD81 in isolated exosomes or exosome extracts with little to no background. The conjugates are available in formulations for both flow cytometry and western blotting.

ExoBrite Flow Antibodies are designed for detection of isolated or bead-bound extracellular vesicles (EVs) by flow cytometry. The antibodies are available in four conjugates: ExoBrite 410/450 (Pacific Blue channel), ExoBrite 490/515 (FITC channel), ExoBrite 560/585 (PE channel with yellow laser), and ExoBrite R-PE (PE channel). Isotype controls are also available for each conjugate.

ExoBrite Western Antibodies are designed for detection of exosome markers in EV extracts by near-IR fluorescent western blot. The antibodies are available with two near-infrared fluorescent dyes, ExoBrite 680/700 and ExoBrite 770/800, which offer greater signal-to-noise for western blotting than dyes with visible light emission. An ExoBrite Western Antibody for detection of calnexin, a membrane protein localized in the endoplasmic reticulum that is not found in exosomes, is also available as a negative control for assessing purity of exosome extracts, Biotium said.

GenEmbryomics GenomeScreen Test

GenEmbryomics of Australia has launched GenomeScreen, a whole-genome sequencing test for genetic disease screening in in vitro fertilized embryos. The test, which is available for research use only, screens DNA from the embryo and both parents and can be ordered online from the company, which works with the parents' fertility specialist to complete it, for an initial promotional price of A$999 (US$680).

