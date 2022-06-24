New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Illumina, Yourgene Health, Meridian Bioscience

Illumina TruSight Oncology 500 HRD Assay

Illumina has launched the TruSight Oncology 500 HRD assay, a next-generation sequencing-based clinical assay for homologous recombination deficiency status. The test, codeveloped with Merck and based on validated HRD technology from Myriad Genetics, analyzes more than 500 genes, including those relevant to HRD status. HRD signatures occur when cells are unable to effectively repair double-strand breaks in DNA. Illumina expects to ship the kit in August; however, the test will not be available in the US and Japan.

Yourgene Health LightBench Detect

Yourgene Health has launched LightBench Detect, an electrophoresis instrument to automate DNA size selection and enrichment from samples stored in EDTA blood collection tubes for use in liquid biopsy assays, including noninvasive prenatal testing. According to the firm, LightBench Detect helps NIPT providers to reduce no-call rates by enriching cell-free DNA of fetal origin, which is typically under 150 bp in length. The instrument, which is part of Yourgene's Ranger technology portfolio, also enables fragment length analysis and fluorescence assays for quality control.

Meridian Bioscience Lyo-Ready Direct DNA qPCR Stool Mix, Lyo-Ready Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Stool Mix

Meridian Bioscience has launched two new sample-specific master mixes, Lyo-Ready Direct DNA qPCR Stool Mix and Lyo-Ready Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Stool Mix, to improve the molecular detection of DNA and RNA from crude fecal specimens and to allow room temperature stabilization of diagnostic assays. Detection of DNA or RNA from stool can be difficult because stool contains many PCR inhibitors including bile salts, polysaccharides, and catabolic substances. Meridian's two mixes remove the need for nucleic acid extraction or lengthy component optimization and can be used in liquid or lyophilized format when ambient temperature assay stabilization is needed.

