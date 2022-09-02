New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: IDT, Lexogen, Thermo Fisher, More

IDT xGen Monkeypox Virus Amplicon Panel

IDT has launched a next-generation sequencing library prep kit for monkeypox virus genotyping. The xGen Monkeypox Virus Amplicon Panel offers a single-tube workflow that takes 2.5 hours, and generates contiguous tiling of overlapping amplicons. Super amplicons enable novel variant discovery by maintaining genomic coverage even if a novel variant occurs under a primer binding site, which may disrupt a primer's ability to bind, the company noted. The research-use-only kit is also compatible with IDT Normalase technology for normalization of NGS libraries.

Lexogen RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast

Lexogen has released its RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast. Total RNA is composed of large amounts of undesired ribosomal RNA (rRNA), which accounts for up to 95 percent of all transcripts in an RNA sample, Lexogen said. The RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Yeast enables efficient removal of this rRNA so that sequencing reads are focused to RNA of interest, which allows more samples to be multiplexed and significantly reduces the sequencing cost per sample, the company said. RiboCop's rRNA depletion technology is based on hybridization of rRNA to specifically designed oligos and removal with magnetic beads. Lexogen has also developed an algorithm to design specific probe mixes for maximum rRNA removal while keeping unwanted off-target effects at a minimum and preserving unbiased expression profiles. RiboCop is compatible with CORALL RNA-Seq V2 and all standard RNA-Seq library preparation protocols, the company said.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Orbitrap Ascend Tribrid Mass Spectrometer, μPAC HPLC columns

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched its Orbitrap Ascend Tribrid mass spectrometer targeting the proteomics and biopharma markets.

The instrument features the Tribrid architecture, which includes a quadrupole, linear ion trap, and Orbitrap HRAM along with multiple fragmentation techniques including CID, HCD, UVPD, ETD, and PCTR. The instrument's architecture allows it to route multiple sets of ions simultaneously.

The Orbitrap analyzer offers resolution up to 480,000 (FWHM) at m/z 200 and an acquisition rate of up to 45 Hz. The instrument also offers an optimal high mass range feature that allows for analysis of molecules with m/z of up to 16,000.

The company also announced the release of several new μPAC HPLC columns: its 50 cm Low-Load μPAC Neo HPLC column for single cell and multiplexed sample analysis, and its 110 cm μPAC Neo HPLC column for deep dive proteomics analysis.

