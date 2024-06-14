New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: IDT, GT Molecular, Illumina, Qiagen, Bio-Rad, SPT Labtech, Navinci

Integrated DNA Technologies Avian Influenza Type A (H5) Primers and Probe Set

Integrated DNA Technologies has launched an Avian Influenza Type A (H5) Primers and Probe Set to enable researchers to identify the presence of clade 2.3.4.4b of the H5N1 virus across bird, environmental, dairy cow, and poultry farm samples. The new primers and probes are compatible with IDT's PrimeTime 1-Step 4X Broad-Range qPCR master mix, and include an internal control to help confirm false negatives. An avian influenza positive sample control is also available for purchase, the company said.

GT Molecular KRAS RT-PCR Panel

GT Molecular has launched a new multiplex RT-PCR panel covering eight key KRAS G12-G13 mutations. The kit is designed and optimized for the Bio-Rad CFX96 Touch system, and detects eight target mutations in the KRAS gene: G12C, G12V, G12S, G12A, G12R, G12D, G13C, and G13D. According to the company, the assay can detect these mutations at down to 0.01 percent variant allele frequency, with results available in hours. It is suitable for both FFPE and plasma samples. The kit joins the company's other PCR test offerings, which include assays for SARS-CoV-2 and various other pathogens.

Illumina Dragen v4.3

Illumina has released Dragen v4.3. The software offers accurate multigenome mapping technology, built-in mosaic calling, advancements in machine learning, and the ability to genotype difficult genes. It includes a prebuilt pangenome derived from 128 samples, a new family of specialized variant callers for multiregion joint detection and segmental duplication regions, artificial intelligence-powered annotations, RNA accuracy improvement, and new data compression functionality.

Qiagen QCI Interpret and QiAcuity Microbial DNA Detection Assays

Qiagen launched an updated version of its QCI Interpret software. The software aims to accelerate clinical reporting turnaround time for high-throughput next-generation sequencing testing labs while improving diagnostic yield and quality of results. New features of the software include bulk variant assessment, flagging of co-occurring variants, and improved multi-user functionality for faster and more efficient workflows. Existing customers can access the new features in the release of QCI Interpret available after June 2, 2024.

Qiagen has also launched 35 microbial DNA detection assays for its QiAcuity digital PCR platform. The assays target tropical disease, sexually transmitted infection, and urinary tract infection pathogens.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Exact Diagnostics Group B Strep Run Controls

Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched quality controls for use with group B Streptococcus molecular assays. The Exact Diagnostics GBS Positive and Negative Run Controls complement the previously launched Exact Diagnostics GBS Verification & Validation Panel. The positive control contains whole, intact, heat-inactivated GBS bacteria at a challenging concentration to simulate a low positive clinical specimen, while the negative control contains human cells to mimic adequate specimen sampling. Both controls are formulated in LIM broth matrix, internally tested using Bio-Rad Droplet Digital PCR, and manufactured independently from the Exact Diagnostics GBS Verification & Validation Panel.

SPT Labtech Mosquito Gen3

SPT Labtech has launched Mosquito Gen3, a compact, low-volume liquid handling platform for next-generation sequencing. The instrument allows for multichannel pipetting with volumes ranging from 500 nanoliters to 5 microliters and has three deck positions. According to SPT, its Mosquito technology has enabled miniaturization of more than 40 NGS kits from various manufacturers.

Navinci NaveniBright Bond Rx HRP and Naveni PD1/PD-L1 Bond Rx

Swedish biotech company Navinci has launched two fully automated in situ proximity ligation assays for use on the Leica Biosystems Bond Rx research staining platform. The NaveniBright Bond Rx HRP assay is designed for automated detection of protein-protein interactions and post-translational modifications, while the Naveni PD1/PD-L1 Bond Rx assay enables specific detection of PD1/PD-L1 interactions in situ for improved reproducibility and throughput in studies of this immune checkpoint. The assays were designed through a strategic collaboration between Navinci and Leica.

