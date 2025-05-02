New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Guardant Health, Karius, Tempus, Almac Diagnostics, Zeiss, More

Guardant Health Guardant360 Tissue

Guardant Health has launched Guardant360 Tissue, an updated version of its prior tissue genotyping assay that now incorporates multiomics analysis including DNA, RNA, AI-powered PD-L1 immunohistochemistry, and genome-wide methylation data. The test is intended to provide researchers and care teams with a more comprehensive view of a patient's cancer.

The test is powered by the Guardant Infinity smart liquid biopsy platform and enables insights beyond what can typically be found using tests that do not incorporate epigenetics. The company said these insights can apply to important classes of therapeutics, such as PARP-inhibitors and immunotherapies, as well as important new classes of therapies in late-stage development. The test also enables classification and subtyping of each individual tumor at a much higher resolution than previously possible.

According to the company, the test also requires 92 percent less tissue surface area for analysis than the industry norm. Samples can also be analyzed with 40 percent fewer slides. The assay covers 742 DNA genes and fusions in 367 RNA genes, with the ability to add genome-wide analysis of the tumor methylome. Test results are available in less than two weeks, and the clinical report is covered by Medicare for eligible patients.

Karius Focus BAL

Karius has launched Karius Focus BAL, a metagenomic sequencing-based microbial cell-free DNA test designed to help physicians identify the pathogens causing pneumonia and other lung infections. Using the same technology as the company's plasma-based Karius Spectrum test, the new assay can detect and classify over 500 pathogens associated with lung infections from 1 mL of bronchoalveolar lavage within a single day of sample receipt at the company's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Redwood City, California.

Tempus Loop

Tempus AI has launched Tempus Loop, an oncology-focused platform for target discovery and validation that integrates real-world patient data with human-derived biological models and CRISPR-screens. The platform uses artificial intelligence to uncover insights for preclinical therapeutic development and utilizes the real-world data to identify patient subpopulations with similar clinical, pathologic, and molecular patterns. It then uses systems biological approaches to determine novel target genes and multimodal signatures, which can then be used to map patient subcohorts to relevant patient-derived organoids. It can then validate targets using high-throughput functional screens. The firm has deployed Loop to prioritize drug targets in patient subpopulations with severe unmet needs for a large pharmaceutical company, it said.

Almac Diagnostics PNPLA3 Genotyping Kit

Almac Diagnostics has launched the PNPLA3 Genotyping Kit for liver disease research. The qPCR kit can be used to genotype the PNPLA3 gene from blood or buccal swab specimens with a hands-on time of less than 30 minutes. It includes three genotyping assay controls to ensure confidence for researchers in allelic assay calls, Almac said. The kit is designed to enable researchers to identify genetic risk factors to understand the underlying genetic predisposition to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease better, to investigate how the I148M variant of the PNPLA3 gene influences disease severity and fibrosis progression, and to develop future targeted therapies through better disease population understanding, the company said.

Zeiss Axioscan 7 Spatial Biology

Zeiss has launched the Axioscan 7 Spatial Biology slide scanner optimized for multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) imaging across large cohorts of samples. It allows up to eight fluorescence-stained biomarkers to be studied at the same time and can fully automatically scan up to 100 samples in a single run. A selection of hardware and software solutions contributes to superior reproducibility of images and data for longitudinal and multisite studies, Zeiss said. The platform can be used with OmniVue reagents from Zeiss partner Ultivue, which feature DNA amplification technology designed for high specificity and dynamic range. Ultivue offers ready-to-use validated assays paired with co-optimized analysis algorithms. The instrument and workflow are fully compatible with a broad range of assays, including various mIF reagents, standard IHC, and H&E, and samples stained with different assays can easily be imaged automatically in the same batch, Zeiss said. Finally, an integrated image-analysis solution by Zeiss partner Mindpeak enables the efficient analysis of IHC and mIF-stained tissue images generated on the platform.

Opentrons Flex NeoSwitch Workstation

Opentrons and its Neochromosome subsidiary have launched the Opentrons Flex neoSwitch Workstation powered by the Neochromosome neoSwitch platform for in-house antibody discovery. The workstation enables automation of the neoSwitch antibody discovery workflow including high-throughput purification of binders for rapid characterization, Opentrons said. The neoSwitch antibody discovery platform is designed to toggle between yeast surface display for binder selection and protein secretion for downstream evaluation of hits. This integration eliminates traditionally labor-intensive and time-consuming subcloning and protein-expression steps, significantly reducing overall process timelines, the company said. Users can access ready-to-use, high-diversity antibody libraries built by Neochromosome or Neochromosome's custom DNA library services.

Metabolon Microbiome Research Solution

Metabolon has launched a microbiome research solution that integrates metagenomics sequencing and bioinformatics tools with a new microbiome metabolite panel. The service includes metagenomic sequencing options whereby customers can select different sequencing methods and depths; a microbiome panel focused on hundreds of metabolites; and an easy-to-use suite of microbiome bioinformatics tools such as pipelines for processing raw shotgun and 16S sequencing data and machine learning-driven integration to uncover multiomic relationships between microbial community composition and metabolic profiles.

