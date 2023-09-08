New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Foundation Medicine, Yourgene Health, Angle

Foundation Medicine FoundationOneRNA

Foundation Medicine has launched a new research use and investigational use version of FoundationOneRNA, a tissue-based RNA sequencing test that detects fusions in 318 genes. The company said it uses an extraction method whereby DNA and RNA can be isolated from a single formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded sample to minimize sample volume requirements and help researchers preserve limited tissue samples in clinical studies. The assay also has expanded capabilities to offer gene expression reporting of over 1,500 genes to support biomarker discovery. Foundation Medicine said it is developing a clinical-use version of the test with an anticipated launch in 2024.

Yourgene Health MagBench Automated DNA Extraction Instrument and Kit

Yourgene Health has launched the MagBench Automated DNA Extraction instrument and kit for users of its Sage 32 NIPT workflow in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The robotic cell-free DNA extraction benchtop workstation offers clinical laboratories a streamlined end-to-end NIPT solution. The kit comprises sample and elution tubes, presealed cartridges with all reagents needed for cfDNA purification, and individually packaged tip sets for precise volume pipetting. The kit is designed to minimize the chance of human error and risk of cross-contamination through increased automation, single-use tip disposal, and a built-in UV lamp for decontamination between runs. It is also designed to improve the accuracy and consistency of pipetting, resulting in a lower failure rate.

Angle Portrait Flex CTC Assay

Angle said this week that it has launched the Portrait Flex CTC assay as a service provided by its Onc-ADaPT GCP-compliant laboratories. The Flex test uses immunofluorescence staining for epithelial, mesenchymal, blood lineage, and nuclear markers on cells isolated with its Parsortix system, with the opportunity to include additional biomarkers tailored to customer needs. Angle claims an analytical sensitivity of more than 93 percent and an analytical specificity of over 95 percent for both epithelial and mesenchymal markers.

For more new products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.