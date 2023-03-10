New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Cytek Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker

Cytek Biosciences 20-Color Acute Myeloid Leukemia Panel

Cytek Biosciences has launched a 20-color acute myeloid leukemia (AML) panel. The multiparametric single-tube flow cytometry assay is for research use only, and is intended to aid researchers in the development of AML therapies. The single-tube format eliminates the use of redundant reagents, and the assay can run on any Cytek Auora or Northern Lights system equipped with violet, blue, and red lasers, the company said. Potential applications include identifying and characterizing normal and aberrant cells, immunophenotyping, and evaluating measurable residual disease in AML samples, the company noted.

Thermo Fisher Scientific µPAC Neo HPLC Column

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched its µPAC Neo HPLC columns, a series of low-flow columns aimed at proteomics research including single-cell proteomics. The µPAC Neo columns are made using micromachined etching of silicon wafers, which the company said offers improved consistency and column lifetimes compared to traditional packed bed columns.

Bruker Paser Norvor, TIMS-DIA-NN 2.0, Mass Dynamics Knowledge Visualization

Bruker has released several new software tools for its timsTOF mass spectrometry platforms. The Paser Norvor software package enables de novo peptide sequencing and is aimed at immunopeptidomics applications. TheTIMS-DIA-NN 2.0 software package allows for processing of dia-PASEF data in a library-free approach and incorporates collisional cross-section data to improve accuracy. The Mass Dynamics Knowledge Visualization software provides visualization tools for exploring and analyzing proteomics datasets.

