New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: ChromaCode NSCL Assay, Thermo Fisher Diomni Software, More

ChromaCode Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Assay

ChromaCode has launched a non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) assay based on its High Definition PCR (HDPCR) technology for early-access customers. The assay panel detects actionable NSCLC variants in nine relevant genes using amplitude modulation and multi-spectral encoding. It requires low sample input, has reduced workflow complexity, cloud-based analysis, and can generate results in less than four hours.

Thermo Fisher Diomni Enterprise Software

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced an enterprise version of its Diomni diagnostics workflow automation software. Diomni Enterprise connects various instruments and assays to laboratory information systems to track samples, reagents, and results for multiple users in both research-use-only and in vitro diagnostic environments. The software is targeted at laboratories performing routine quantitative PCR testing as well at developers of novel molecular diagnostics.

Roche Kapa HyperCap Design Share Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Panel

Roche has launched its Kapa HyperCap Design Share Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Panel to allow researchers to detect and perform longitudinal analyses on cell-free circulating tumor DNA. It covers single nucleotide variants in coding and untranslated regions of 383 genes, plus additional intergenic regions for a total capture size of 341 kb. These regions are enriched in genomic alterations associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The panel is available for research use only.

BC Platforms BC|Rquest Update

BC Platforms has released an update to its BC|Rquest global biobank analytics platform. The new version has increased the queryable catchment of the firm's real-world dataset by about 1,400 percent, to more than 70 million records. It also features improved visualization tools, according to the firm.

Olink Explore HT

Olink has launched its Explore HT platform, which can measure more than 5,300 proteins in as little as 2 µl of sample. Based on Olink's multiplex PEA technology, the platform increases sample throughput by fourfold and data throughput by sevenfold while reducing cost per data point by 30 percent compared to the previous version of the Explore platform.

Quest Diagnostics Genetic Insights

Quest has launched a consumer-initiated genetic health test, Genetic Insights. The test uses saliva specimens and next-generation sequencing to analyze 36 genes for risk of nearly two dozen inheritable conditions including breast and colon cancer; a number of heart and blood disorders; and carrier status for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease. The test also includes support services including physician ordering, personalized health reports, access to genetic counseling at no extra charge, and shareable lab reports.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems CellSearch DLL3 RUO Assay

Menarini Silicon Biosystems has launched a new research-use-only CellSearch lab service to detect expression of the Delta-Like Ligand 3 protein in tumor cells circulating in the bloodstream. According to the company, DLL3 overexpression is associated with the formation of high-grade neuroendocrine tumor types such as small-cell lung cancer. The biomarker tends to be highly expressed in tumor tissue but minimally in normal tissue. Menarini said this is the first time its CellSearch platform is being made available for biopharma companies developing treatments for lung cancer and other neuroendocrine neoplasms.

MedGenome KaryoSeq

MedGenome has launched KaryoSeq, a clinical next-gen sequencing test for the detection of chromosomal abnormalities including trisomies 13, 18, and 21 and microdeletions larger than 2 Mb. The test, which is performed in India and available in this as well as several other countries, is recommended for individuals with a suspected or confirmed genetic disorder and those at increased risk of carrying a chromosomal abnormality. It can be used in both the prenatal and postnatal setting but its major application is anticipated to be in the prenatal area, according to the company.

Illumina Dragen v4.2

Illumina has launched the latest version of its Dragen software for next-generation sequencing data analysis. Dragen v4.2 offers improved machine learning algorithms for variant calling; a new high-sensitivity mode for the SNV caller to detect mosaic variants; an expanded multigenome graph with 32 samples from around the world; accuracy improvements for copy number variants smaller than 10 kb; support for the telomere-to-telomere CHM13v.20 reference; and new targeted callers for LP, LPA, HBA, CYP21A2, and RH.

Baylor Genetics Epilepsy Panel, STAT Epilepsy Panel

Baylor Genetics has launched the Epilepsy Panel and STAT Epilepsy Panel. The next-generation sequencing-based Epilepsy Panel analyzes 397 genes that are associated with epilepsy, such as Angelman syndrome, Rett syndrome, SCN1A-related epilepsies, CDKL5 deficiency disorder, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, and developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. The STAT Epilepsy Panel is intended for use with patients with new onset of disease or a change in seizure frequency or character, Baylor Genetics said, adding that the turnaround time for the test is 10 days.

