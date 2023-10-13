New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Centogene, MSAID, Synlab, BioBam

Centogene MOx 2.0

Centogene has launched an expanded version of MOx, the company's multiomic diagnostic portfolio, which now includes transcriptome analysis. The new version, MOx 2.0, combines whole-genome or whole-exome sequencing, biochemical testing, and RNA sequencing. According to the company, the integration of RNA sequencing provides a more complete picture of a patient's disease biology and drug response.

MSAID Chimerys 2.0

MSAID has launched its Chimerys 2.0 proteomics search software. The new release features support for phosphorylated peptides as well as data-independent acquisition (DIA) and parallel reaction monitoring (PRM) data. The software also offers a redesigned user interface and increased scalability in the cloud.

Synlab MyEdit-B Test

Synlab has launched the MyEdit-B blood-based test to differentially diagnose bipolar disorder from unipolar depression. The test results from a collaboration between Synlab and diagnostics manufacturer Alcediag and is being piloted in Italy. It also is available in other countries through the Synlab network. MyEdit-B, which was CE-IVD certified in May, uses RNA-editing biomarkers. After a blood sample is RNA sequenced, the MyEdit-B algorithm analyzes the RNA editing of genes involved in mechanisms associated with mood disorders. Results are achieved within 24 days, Synlab said.

BioBam OmicsBox 3.1

Spanish bioinformatics software company BioBam has launched OmicsBox 3.1. The latest version of the software adds new single-cell analysis capabilities, improves long-read transcriptome analysis, and enhances genetic variation analysis, the company said. The single-cell analysis capabilities have been enhanced to support expression quantification tailored for UMI-based technologies; long-read transcriptome analysis now features a new read aligner; and the genetic variation module features a functional enrichment tool designed exclusively for genome-wide association studies, BioBam added.

