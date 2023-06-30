New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Bionano Genomics, Devyser, Eurofins Genomics, Revvity/Honeycomb

Bionano Genomics Stratys System, Via Software

Bionano Genomics has launched the Stratys system for high-throughput optical genome mapping and the Via software for analyzing genomic data for hematologic malignancies.

The Stratys instrument will have up to fourfold greater data output than the current Saphyr platform. It enables the use of up to 12 single-access chips and will be available to early-access customers in the second half of 2023.

The Via software, which replaces the current NxClinical software and will be available at the end of July, allows for the visualization, interpretation, and reporting of optical genome mapping, microarray, and sequencing data for hematologic malignancies.

Devyser LynchFAP, BRCA PALB2

Devyser has launched two new hereditary cancer sequencing test kits, Devyser LynchFAP and Devyser BRCA PALB2.

Devyser LynchFAP analyzes PMS2 and nine other genes associated with hereditary colorectal cancer syndromes and is designed to localize genetic variants to PMS2 and its pseudogene PMS2CL.

Devyser BRCA PALB2 analyzes BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2, the three most important genes involved in breast cancer risk. It can be used to sequence DNA from blood as well as from tumor tissue.

Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron IVT mRNA Synthesis Service

Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron has launched an in vitro transcription (IVT) mRNA synthesis service. According to the firm, it enables rapid and efficient synthesis of high-quality mRNA transcripts and allows customers to modify the sequence, length, and purity of the mRNA.

Revvity/Honeycomb Biotechnologies Hive CLX Single-Cell RNAseq Solution, BeeNetPlus, Hive CLX Service

Revvity and Honeycomb Biotechnologies have commercially launched the Hive CLX Single-Cell RNAseq solution for sample storage and single-cell profiling, BeeNetPlus analysis workflow, and Hive CLX service for shipping cells to Honeycomb for processing, sequencing, and analysis. Revvity said the Hive CLX Single-Cell RNAseq solution is an upgrade of the portable platform launched by the companies in 2021. It provides higher-density single-cell capture and integrated sample storage in an instrument-free workflow that can be implemented into studies of rare and fragile cell types or of the immune system, among other applications. The BeeNetPlus cloud-based analysis workflow aids interpretation of Hive CLX results by providing reports on sequencing quality, cell type annotation, differential expression, marker gene plots, and cell, gene, and transcripts recovery. The Hive CLX service, available in the US, provides sample-to-result concierge services for single-cell research.

