New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: BioGX, Discovery Life Sciences, Scale Biosciences, OmicsVeu, More

BioGX Pixl qPCR Platform

BioGX has launched the Pixl portable qPCR platform outside of the US. The Pixl instrument is a benchtop four-channel, 16-well, RT-PCR instrument that supports rapid turnaround times for batches of up to 16 samples, providing integrated results interpretation on a device with a compact footprint. It was previously CE-IVD marked.

The Pixl system can be used with BioGX's CE-IVD assays for COVID-19, group A strep, and its combo assay for COVID-19, influenza A, and influenza B. Next month, the firm expects to make available research-use assays for monkeypox, syphilis, and a combo assay for varicella-zoster virus, and herpes simplex 1 and 2 viruses.

Discovery Life Sciences Proteomic Services Division

Discovery Life Sciences has launched its Proteomic Services Division combining the company's existing capabilities in short- and long-read genomics with proteomic data generated on platforms from Seer, Sciex, Olink, and Luminex. The services division will allow researchers to, for instance, detect low-abundance proteins, survey a dynamic range of proteins in complex samples, and uncover novel proteogenomic biomarkers that can be mapped back to underlying genetic abnormalities, the company said.

Scale Biosciences scRNAseq Kits

Scale Biosciences has launched a single-cell transcriptomics scRNAseq profiling and analysis product.

Based on the firm's combinatorial indexing technology, the kit tags up to 96 samples and hundreds of thousands of cells. It supports profiling of cell lines, peripheral blood mononuclear cells, and nuclei from dissociated tissue samples. It includes a fixation kit for storage and transport of samples. The kit does not require special instrumentation, the company said.

OmicsVeu Multiplex Multi-Omics Spatial Biology Products

OmicsVeu, a subsidiary of BioGenex, announced the launch of a line of Multiplex Multi-Omics products for spatial biology. The lineup includes: NanoVIP, a fully automated slide staining system; SuperPlex Phenotyping, a multiplexed immunofluorescence technique; a method for simultaneous detection of protein, DNA, micro RNA, and mRNA; miRFISH, a set of more than 220 probes for fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)-based detection of micro RNAs; eFISH, a method for detection of RNA and DNA with sub-micron resolution; and an in situ sequencing kit.

