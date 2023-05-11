New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Bio-Techne, Grifols, Genome Insight, Genialis, Lucence

Bio-Techne RNAscope In Situ Hybridization Probes Kappa and Lambda

Bio-Techne has launched two RNAscope in situ hybridization probes, kappa and lambda, as analyte-specific reagents for the detection of immunoglobulin kappa and lambda light chains mRNA in B cells — important biomarkers for assessing B-cell clonality. RNAscope probes are visualized with the highly sensitive RNAscope ISH detection reagents, which are compatible with FFPE tissue, the company said.

Grifols AlphaID At Home

Grifols has launched in the US its AlphaID At Home over-the-counter genetic test for alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (alpha-1), a protein deficiency that can result in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The firm is providing for free its PCR-based AAT test that uses cheek swab samples and laboratory testing to identify 14 genetic variants in the serpin peptidase inhibitor class A member 1 (SERPINA1) gene. The firm received US Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for the test in November 2022.

Genome Insight CancerVision

Genome Insight has launched CancerVision, a whole-genome sequencing (WGS) test designed to provide medically meaningful information to guide personalized medicine for cancer patients. According to Genome Insight, CancerVision combines proprietary bioinformatic pipelines with a cancer patient's WGS data, offering medically relevant insights such as genetic variations, applicable clinical trials, tumor mutational burden, and inherited germline polymorphisms.

Genialis Expressions V3.0

Genialis has released version 3.0 of its Expressions data management and bioinformatics processing software, which the company said is designed to accelerate translational and clinical biomarker discovery. The new release incorporates "microservices" from Kubernetes and various Amazon Web Services resources to scale more easily, run faster and more efficiently, and be more cost-effective than earlier versions.

Lucence LucenceInsight

Lucence is launching its multi-cancer early detection LucenceInsight assay internationally, with a US launch expected in the third quarter of 2023. The circulating tumor DNA-based liquid biopsy test screens for 10 common cancers.

