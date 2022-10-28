New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Bio-Rad, NRichDx, Olink, More

Bio-Rad Exact Diagnostics CT/NG Positive Run Control and STI Negative Run Control

Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched two new Exact Diagnostics-branded products: CT/NG Positive Run Control and STI Negative Run Control for use with molecular assays to monitor their intra- and inter-run performance.

CT/NG Positive Run Control is intended to be used with Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) molecular assays. It contains a mix of formalin-inactivated whole CT elementary bodies with heat-inactivated whole NG microorganisms and is formulated in a synthetic matrix. The product is internally value-assigned using Bio-Rad Droplet Digital PCR.

The STI Negative Run Control is a formulated synthetic matrix containing human cells. This simulates adequate specimen sampling, which is tested by some assays, Bio-Rad said. The product may also be used to dilute or spike-in patient specimens or analyte-containing materials for purposes such as assay validation and verification, the company added.

NRichDX Revolution Circulating Free Total Nucleic Acid Kit and cfDNA Reference Standard

NRichDX has launched the Revolution Circulating Free Total Nucleic Acid (cfTNA) Kit and its accompanying cfDNA Reference Standard, both designed for use with the company's Revolution Sample Prep System. The kit is designed to help users achieve higher yields of total nucleic acid and cfRNA from plasma and urine. The cfDNA Reference Standard consists of thaw-and-use cfDNA extraction controls to measure the yield and efficiency of cfDNA extraction.

Olink Insight

Olink has launched its Insight data analysis tool, an open-access online platform for exploring and sharing proteomic data. The tool's features include modules for exploring the biological pathways covered by proteomic experiments, for annotating data, for assessing the normal biological variability of particular protein biomarkers, and for looking at protein expression profiles in various disease states.

For more new products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.