New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Bio-Rad, Beckman Coulter, Oncologica, More

Bio-Rad Laboratories CFX Opus Deepwell qPCR Detection System

Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched the CFX Opus Deepwell Real-Time PCR Detection System. The system has a 96-well block with reaction volumes of up to 125 microliters. The deeper sample wells of the system are designed for sample pooling, certain sample prep procedures, or other specialized protocols such as food and industrial testing, and human and veterinary pathogen detection that require large sample volumes. The system can multiplex up to five targets simultaneously and supports fluorescence resonance energy transfer applications. The Bio-Rad CFX Opus systems deliver uniform thermal cycling, and software that can be linked to Bio-Rad's BR.io platform providing remote setup, instrument monitoring, and cloud data management capabilities.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Biomek NGenius Next-Generation Library Prep System

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has launched the Biomek NGenius liquid handling system. The instrument, with an integrated thermal cycler, labware transport, and reagent aliquoting functions, automates manual library construction and reagent transfers, the company said. It also eliminates loading errors by harnessing the optical analytics of Dynamic DeckOptix technology to check for capped reagent vials, incorrect sample input reaction vessels, misplaced or unremoved plate covers, and missing thermal cycling pads, according to the company. The instrument also comes with a proprietary software portal that allows batch setup and system monitoring remotely from a user's Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge-enabled computer.

Beckman Coulter said several companies, including Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Invitae, Illumina, and AmoyDX have signed application development agreements for the Biomek NGenius liquid handler.

Oncologica Prostatefocus Genetic Screening Test

Oncologica, a Cambridge, UK-based genetic cancer and viral testing laboratory, has launched its Prostatefocus cancer genetic screening test intended to identify men at increased risk of developing prostate cancer. The test analyzes DNA damage-repair genes using a saliva sample provided by the patient via a self-sample collection kit or collected in clinic. The test is sent to Oncologica's UKAS-accredited laboratory for genomic analysis, and results are available within seven days of receipt. A healthcare partner then arranges a post-test follow-up with the test subject, the company said. The test is currently commercially available in the UK, Ireland, and Italy, a company spokesperson said.

