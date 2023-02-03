New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Bio-Rad, BD, Analytik Jena, BioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories CFX Opus Deepwell Dx Real-Time PCR System

Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched the CFX Opus Deepwell Dx Real-Time PCR System, a real-time PCR system listed with the US Food and Drug Administration for in vitro diagnostic testing and developed in accordance with the EU's regulations for in vitro diagnostic medical devices. The system can perform reactions of up to 125 microliters in a 96-well format for qPCR diagnostic assays. It is also available in a 96- and 384-well reaction block format. All systems in the CFX Opus Dx Real-Time PCR family are open platforms that offer desktop management and analysis software and can multiplex up to five targets to enable IVD assay development and diagnostic testing.

BD Rhapsody HT Xpress System and Mouse TCR/BCR Multiomic Assay; BD Flex Single-Cell Multiplexing Kits

Becton Dickinson has launched the BD Rhapsody HT Xpress System and related assay kits for single-cell multiomic studies. The Rhapsody HT Xpress System enables researchers to isolate, barcode, and analyze single cells with up to eightfold higher throughput than prior versions of BD single-cell analyzers. The system ensures no sample loss and enables scientists to simultaneously analyze multiple samples and different cell sizes and types, such as stem cells or cancer cells. The company also said that it is launching the BD Rhapsody Mouse TCR/BCR Multiomic Assay, a cell receptor profiling tool for single-cell studies; and the BD Flex Single-Cell Multiplexing Kits, a companion tool for single-cell studies on any BD Rhapsody system. The company will introduce these new products at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology General Meeting next week.

Analytik Jena Biometra TSuite Thermal Cycler Management Software

Analytik Jena has launched the Biometra TSuite thermal cycler management software to enable simple, central operation and online monitoring of Analytik Jena PCR devices. The software allows access to an entire network of thermal cyclers from one office workstation. New thermal cyclers can be integrated into the existing network at any time. Up to 1,000 devices can be managed in this way, even across several rooms or floors, the company said. Users can track all current events and directly access active thermal cyclers, and can navigate to device-specific details of individual thermal cyclers, documentation files, programs, and general setting options, Analytik Jena said.

BioMérieux Gene-Up Enviropro

BioMérieux has launched the Gene-Up Enviropro assay for simultaneous on-site detection of Salmonella and Listeria via a single enriched sample with PCR confirmation. Users in the food industry can test environments using one swab, one enrichment, and one sample prep, improving overall sampling efficiencies and sustainability.

For more new products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.