New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: BillionToOne, STRmix, Bio-Rad Laboratories, More

BillionToOne Northstar Select, Northstar Response

BillionToOne has launched its first oncology liquid biopsy products, Northstar Select and Northstar Response. The assays are currently available for research use with select academic cancer centers, but the firm intends a full commercial launch early next year.

Northstar Select is a comprehensive pan-cancer somatic mutation profiling panel and Northstar Response is a methylation-based, tissue-agnostic treatment response monitoring assay. Both employ BillionToOne’s proprietary molecular counting technology, called Quantitative Counting Templates, which the firm said enables a low limit of detection for identification of actionable alterations.

STRmix FaSTR DNA Forensic Software

STRmix has released a new version of its FaSTR DNA forensic software. It contains updates to strengthen the software’s ability to rapidly analyze DNA profiles and assign a Number of Contributors (NoC) estimate. The software combines a user-friendly graphical interface with laboratory-customizable rules and can integrate with the firm's STRmix and DBLR products.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Synthetic Negative, HAI Negative Run Controls

Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched two new run control products.

The Exact Diagnostics Synthetic Negative Run Control is screened negative for Anaplasma phagocytophilum, Babesia microti, Bartonella quintana, Borrelia burgdorferi, Ehrlichia chaffeensis, Enterovirus (EV) Coxsackievirus A9, Herpes Simplex Virus-1 (HSV-1), Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2), and Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV).

Bio-Rad's Exact Diagnostics HAI Negative Run Control is screened negative for Clostridium (Clostridioides) difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA).

