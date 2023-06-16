New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Applied BioCode, LGC Clinical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Applied BioCode Fungal Panel Assay

Applied BioCode said this week that it has launched a Fungal Panel Assay for research use only. The assay detects the most common agents of invasive fungal infections, especially in lower respiratory samples. They include Aspergillus, Rhizopus, Mucor, Rhizomucor, Cunninghamella, Lomentospora, Fusarium, Cryptococcus, Pneumocystis jirovecii, and dimorphic pathogens (Coccidioides immitis/posadasii, Histoplasma capsulatum, and Blastomyces dermatiditis). The assay is designed to run primarily on the company's BioCode MDx-3000 multiplex PCR system and is intended for infectious disease research or pharmaceutical development.

LGC Clinical Diagnostics Seraseq Trisomy 22q11 Female-Matched Reference Material

LGC Clinical Diagnostics has launched Trisomy 22q11 Female-Matched Reference Material, part of the company's Seraseq noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) portfolio. The reference material can be used to develop a new test, validate an assay, monitor routine performance, troubleshoot problems across a workflow, and ensure overall proficiency. It is compatible with a broad range of NIPT assay methods, and uses a proprietary method that maintains native cell-free DNA characteristics such as a size profile of about 170 bp, size distribution, SNP content, and natural maternal-fetal size difference, LGC said.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Bulk Urine Negative and Bulk CSF Negative Matrices

Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched the Exact Diagnostics Bulk Urine Negative and Exact Diagnostics Bulk CSF Negative matrices.

Both are matrices designed for spike-in or dilution purposes as well as to be used with molecular assays to monitor their intra- and inter-run performance.The products may also help in the detection of errors in laboratory testing procedures, including potential contamination events.

The Bulk Urine Negative product is intended to be validated as an independent external quality run control to monitor the absence of adenovirus, BK virus, Candida auris, Chlamydia trachomatis, cytomegalovirus, John Cunningham virus, Mycoplasma genitalium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, and Zika virus in molecular assays.

The Bulk CSF Negative product is an independent external quality run control intended to monitor the absence of Anaplasma phagocytophilum, Babesia microti, Bartonella quintana, Borrelia burgdorferi, Ehrlichia chaffeensis, enterovirus, herpes simplex virus-1, HSV-2, and varicella zoster virus in molecular assays.

