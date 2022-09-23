New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Allelica, Vizgen, Codex DNA, More

Allelica Ancestry-Specific Polygenic Risk Score Tests for Common Diseases

Allelica now offers ancestry-specific polygenic risk score (PRS) analysis for coronary artery disease, breast cancer, prostate cancer, type 2 diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease as lab-developed tests in partnership with Clinical Enterprise, a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory located in Framingham, Massachusetts. These can be ordered as standalone single-PRS tests or as panels with multiple PRSs. Allelica plans to include more diseases across cardiology, oncology, and women's health in future offerings. DNA from patient saliva forms the input for a microarray genotyping analysis carried out by Clinical Enterprise. The output of that analysis feeds into Allelica's platform, which calculates ancestry-specific PRSs and generates clinical-grade reports via proprietary algorithms. Reports are also available as a white-label package, delivered to providers through a secure portal or through integration with electronic medical records.

Vizgen Merscope Protein Codetection Kit

Spatial genomics firm Vizgen has launched the Merscope Protein Codetection Kit, enabling simultaneous detection of RNA and protein. The kit uses oligo-conjugated antibodies to detect primary antibodies targeting proteins and contains all necessary reagents to codetect up to five proteins with a single MERFISH experiment, the company said.

Codex DNA BioXp 9600 System

Codex DNA has commercially released the BioXp 9600 system, a fully automated benchtop synthetic biology platform. Codex DNA said the BioXp system enables overnight, automated synthesis of genes, clones, DNA libraries, and mRNA. Beginning in Q1 of 2023, the company will also release additional BioXp kits that allow researchers to clone, amplify, and synthesize mRNA from their own linear DNA or plasmid DNA.

For more new products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.