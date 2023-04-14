New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Akoya Biosciences, PCR Biosystems, Bruker, Molecular Designs, More

Akoya Biosciences PhenoCode Discovery Panels and Enable Cloud Platform

Akoya Biosciences has launched PhenoCode Discovery Panels to simplify spatial biology workflows on the company's PhenoCycler-Fusion platform. The ready-to-use, modular panels include biomarkers that can answer key biological questions related to immune profiling, lymphocyte profiling, tissue architecture, and immune activation and proliferation, the company said, and can be used on their own or combined.

In collaboration with Enable Medicine, Akoya also launched a cloud platform for the analysis of high-plex spatial image datasets generated by the PhenoCycler-Fusion system. Powered by the Enable Atlas database, the Enable Cloud Platform is available to PhenoCycler-Fusion users as a software-as-a-solution package. Akoya said the platform is an end-to-end spatial cloud solution for data management, image analysis, and mapping predictive spatial signatures.

PCR Biosystems VeriFi Library Amplification Mix

PCR Biosystems has launched VeriFi Library Amplification Mix, a proofreading polymerase mix for next-generation sequencing library preparation workflows. The mix incorporates VeriFi Hot Start Polymerase with AptaLock hot start technology, and uses proprietary chemistry to minimize GC bias and enable reliable amplification for sequencing workflows. The mix showed minimal bias in rigorous testing on Illumina platforms, even during amplification at GC content extremes, the company said.

Bruker Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Bruker this week introduced several new clinical microbiology and infectious disease diagnostic products. The MBT Compass HT IVD software offers high sample throughput for microbial identification on the company's MALDI Biotyper instrument with a time-to-result of roughly five minutes for 96 sample spots, allowing for analysis of up to 600 samples per hour.

The MBT HT Filamentous Fungi IVD Module provides a sample preparation protocol optimized for filamentous fungi as well as a comprehensive reference library. The MBT Mycobacteria IVD kit provides a sample preparation protocol optimized for mycobacteria. The company's LiquidArray Gastrointestinal PCR assay allows for simultaneous detection of up to 26 pathogens that cause gastroenteritis.

Molecular Designs Simplicity Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel

Molecular Designs has released the Simplicity Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel, which can identify nucleic acids from 16 different organisms using multiplex PCR and a single sample.

Target organisms include Clostridium difficile, Enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC), Shiga-like toxin producing E. coli (STEC), Shigella/Enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC), Campylobacter (C. coli, C. jejuni, and C. lari), Salmonella species, Yersinia enterocolitica, Vibrio species., Adenovirus F40/41, Norovirus GI/GII, Rotavirus A, Astrovirus, Cryptosporidium species, Entamoeba histolytica, and Giardia lamblia.

Molecular Designs' Simplicity Panels are pre-pipetted PCR assays that are compatible with most PCR platforms and are provided in a breakaway plate to enable streamlining of workflows and reagent cost control, the company said.

Certis Oncology CertisAI Platform

Certis Oncology, a San Diego-based precision oncology and translational science company, has launched CertisAI, a predictive medicine platform that uses data, statistical algorithms, and multivariate machine learning to predict drug efficacy based on gene expression biomarkers. CertisAI can replace many traditional discovery screening studies with in silico predictions such as identifying biomarkers predictive of therapeutic response; uncovering biological pathway mechanisms of action; ranking cancer types most likely to respond to a lead candidate; and elucidating synergistic potential of combinatorial therapies. Researchers can also use the platform to select optimal cancer models for in vitro and in vivo validations studies, develop patient stratification strategies for clinical trials, and prioritize candidate in compound libraries and/or assess the value of intellectual property, the company said.

Cellecta DriverMap Adaptive Immune Receptor TCR and BCR Kits

Cellecta has launched the DriverMap Adaptive Immune Receptor (AIR) TC and BCR kits, a family of multiple PCR and next-generation sequencing-based assays that enable profiling of up to all seven T-cell receptor and B-cell receptor chains from the same sample, in a single tube, without specialized equipment. The kits can be used with a variety of immune sample types including whole blood, tissue biopsies, and FFPE. They feature functionally validated primer sets targeting the highly variable third complementary determining regions (CDR3) of the heavy chain of the respective T- and B-cell receptors, along with reagents for multiplex PCR, yielding NGS-ready libraries. Subsequent sequencing and analysis identify antigen-activated clonotypes which can provide insight into the adaptive immune response and is useful for a wide range of therapeutic and diagnostic applications, the company said.

Twist Bioscience TCR and CAR Libraries

Twist Bioscience has launched the Twist T-cell Receptor (TCR) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) libraries to enable researchers to rapidly create custom libraries to identify and develop next-generation cell therapies. These large and diverse libraries are made of up to 10,000 gene fragment combinations, enabling high-throughput screening and characterization of novel and known sequence variants for therapeutic discovery, Twist said. In these libraries, combinations of custom gene parts are shuffled to allow customers to test multiple elements at once, explore new combinations of variable binding regions, and select candidates with the greatest therapeutic potential, accelerating the discovery phase and expediting the timeline to the clinic, the company said.

Centogene: New CentoGenome

Centogene has launched New CentoGenome, a diagnostic whole-genome sequencing test for patients with rare and neurodegenerative disorders. The test, which uses a PCR-free approach, covers almost all disease-causing variants, according to the firm, including certain repeat expansions, copy number variants associated with spinal muscular atrophy, and complex variants associated with Gaucher disease and GBA1-related Parkinson's disease.

