New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: 10x Genomics, NanoString, PhenomeX, Baylor Genetics

10x Genomics Feature Barcode Multiplexing Kit

10x Genomics has launched its Feature Barcode Multiplexing Kit to expand the capabilities of its Chromium Single-Cell Gene Expression Flex assay to include high-throughput multiomic cellular profiling. The new kit enables streamlined, multiomic characterization of cell populations so that researchers can expand their options at a larger scale and detect simultaneous gene and protein expression, 10x said.

NanoString Technologies GeoMx Immuno-oncology Spatial Proteomics Panel

NanoString Technologies has launched the GeoMx Immuno-oncology Proteome Atlas Panel. The panel, which contains IHC-compatible antibodies from Abcam's immuno-oncology portfolio, enables spatial profiling of more than 500 immuno-oncology relevant targets from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue samples.

PhenomeX Meteor Chips for IsoSpark Platform

PhenomeX has launched its Meteor chips for the IsoSpark proteomics platform. With less than 30 minutes of hands-on time and a single pipette for sample loading, the Meteor chip eliminates the need for the laborious proteomics workflow of traditional proteomic methods, PhenomeX said. A single full run (four chips) accommodates 80 sample wells in triplicate. The chip will be launched with an initial 10-plex panel, capable of generating 2,400 data points per run, the company added.

Baylor Genetics Neurodevelopmental Disorders Panel

Baylor Genetics has launched its Neurodevelopmental Disorders Panel for patients with suspected or clinically diagnosed autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, or developmental delay. The next-generation sequencing-based panel analyzes a set of 236 genes on an exome carvout and detects nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions, and copy number variants at "exceptional read depths," the laboratory said.

